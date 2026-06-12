Davido refused to back down after criticism over his “Bring Them Home” campaign at a major FIFA event

Reno Omokri warned that public attention could benefit kidnappers, but the singer appears unmoved

The Afrobeats star's bold outfit carrying the names of abducted Oyo pupils and teachers ignites debate online

Singer Davido has doubled down on his support for the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo State despite criticism from former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

The Afrobeats star had made a powerful statement during the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

During his performance at the high-profile event, Davido stepped onto the stage wearing a specially customised black jacket bearing the names of the 39 kidnapped schoolchildren and seven teachers abducted from Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oyo State.

On the back of the jacket were the words "Bring Them Home," while a white shirt underneath boldly displayed the name "Nigeria."

Davido honours abducted Oyo school kids with a customised jacket. Photos: Davido/Reno Omokri.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the development, Reno Omokri argued that publicity may not be the best strategy when dealing with kidnappers and terrorists.

According to him, excessive attention could potentially embolden criminal groups rather than pressure them into releasing their captives.

Quoting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Omokri maintained that "publicity is the oxygen of terrorism."

He suggested that while Davido's intentions may have been noble, the public campaign could inadvertently give the abductors the recognition they desire.

Interestingly, Davido chose not to directly engage Omokri's arguments.

Instead, the singer responded in a way many interpreted as even louder than words.

Hours after the criticism emerged, he shared multiple images from the concert on his social media pages.

Alongside the photos, he simply wrote:

"BRING THEM HOME."

The singer later reposted the images again, reinforcing his message and leaving little doubt about where he stands on the issue.

Read Davido's post here:

Reactions trail Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Obilom001 stated:

"TBH o. Rn everybody's voice dey inside one mixer and them don reduce Master volume go lowest. Cos people wey we dey try address no hear anything. Now that's what makes this sad. But we stay hopeful."

@Real_Akinkunmi shared:

"Be like OBO self don craze. Na there them go take bring back the children? Must you spoil this country to trend? I strongly condemn this act."

@Mickoy_couture commented:

"People just craze anyhow Pple wey no talk or raise any awareness about it ,una dey drag them.person wey dey make awareness abt it una still dey drag him Una matter don tire una self"

Reno Omokri warns that public attention could benefit kidnappers, but Davido appears unmoved. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido sparks debate over Dangote refinery investment

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Davido sparked a heated online debate after he disclosed his interest in investing in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The musician uploaded an application form for the investment opportunity on his official X page.

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions from fans who debated whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire others.

Source: Legit.ng