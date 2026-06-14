Manitoba has ended the Career Employment Pathway with immediate effect, closing a major route that had helped international graduates obtain PR

The province directed eligible graduates towards the Skilled Worker in Manitoba pathway, which requires work experience and a long-term job offer

Nigerian, Indian and Chinese students were among those expected to be most affected by the policy change announced by Manitoba authorities

International students hoping to secure permanent residence in Manitoba through a dedicated post-graduation immigration stream will no longer be able to do so after provincial authorities announced the immediate closure of the pathway.

The Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP) confirmed that the Career Employment Pathway (CEP), a component of its International Education Stream, has been discontinued with effect from 12 June 2026.

Nigerian applicants are facing longer waiting periods for Canadian work permit approval. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The move represents a major policy shift for Nigerian and other countries' graduates who had planned to use the route as a bridge from study to permanent settlement in the province, IRCC reports.

What changes for Manitoba graduates now?

For several years, the Career Employment Pathway provided international graduates from Manitoba's designated learning institutions with a direct route towards permanent residence.

The programme was designed to help retain skilled talent educated within the province and support local labour market needs.

Its closure means new applications under the pathway will no longer be accepted. Provincial officials have indicated that individuals who already have active applications or profiles may be assessed under existing provisions, although further details are still being clarified.

The decision places greater focus on other immigration streams already operating within Manitoba's nominee programme. Authorities say graduates seeking to remain in the province will need to explore alternative options that align with current labour market requirements.

Which pathway replaces the CEP?

Attention is now shifting to the Skilled Worker in Manitoba pathway, which provincial officials have identified as the primary route available to eligible graduates.

Under that programme, applicants must generally demonstrate at least six months of continuous full-time employment with the same employer before obtaining a long-term, full-time job offer. Additional requirements include meeting language standards, showing the ability to establish themselves economically in Manitoba and presenting a settlement plan.

The province said the revised approach is intended to create "clear, consistent criteria for all Manitoba graduates".

The Skilled Worker in Manitoba pathway is now the primary option for eligible international graduates.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Graduates who currently have an active Expression of Interest profile linked to the former Career Employment Pathway have been advised to review the Skilled Worker in Manitoba requirements and update their information where applicable.

Who will be most affected?

The policy change is expected to have significant implications for international students already studying in Manitoba as well as recent graduates who intended to pursue permanent residence through the now-closed stream.

Students from countries that traditionally account for large numbers of international enrolments in Manitoba, including India, China and Nigeria, may feel the impact most acutely. Many had viewed the Career Employment Pathway as a predictable route towards long-term settlement after completing their studies.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng