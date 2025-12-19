As 2025 winds down, it’s time to reminisce on the Nigerians who gained “overnight” fame this year. Because of their involvement in controversial issues, these Nigerians became instant celebrities on social media

2025 was undeniably a year full of various trends and viral happenings on social media, involving several individuals

However, some Nigerians went viral in different ways as their controversial acts brought recognition to them from far and wide.

A UNIZIK lecturer and student, and an Ibom Air passenger, went viral in 2025. Photo: @chudy_jnr

In this article, Legit.ng highlights four controversial Nigerians who went viral on social media.

1. Timileyin Ajayi, alleged killer of Salome Adaidu

The year began with the sad case of Salome Adaidu, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Timileyin Ajayi.

On Sunday, January 12, police operatives rescued and arrested Ajayi, an up-and-coming gospel singer, after people almost lynched him when his girlfriend’s dismembered body was found in his possession.

Salome Adaidu was allegedly murdered by Timileyin Ajayi in January 2025. Photo: @cableng

Ajayi was then transferred to the Nasarawa State Police Command headquarters from the Karshia development area of Karu LGA in the state on Tuesday, January 14. The police paraded him with the knife and machete he used to kill Adaidu.

The incident gained nationwide attention and brought Timileyin Ajayi to the limelight in a controversial manner.

2. Goddy Mbakwe Precious, UNIZIK expelled student

Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a 300-level student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK went viral in February 2025 after she allegedly slapped and assaulted a male lecturer of the school.

Videos of their altercation went viral in February 2025, as people called for her expulsion after she allegedly attacked a lecturer who obstructed her video.

The student was eventually expelled from the school, a verdict which sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

A UNIZIK lecturer and student engaged in a face-off in February 2025. Photo: chudy_jnr, Facebook/UNIZIK

3. Dr Chukwudi Okoye, assaulted UNIZIK lecturer

Dr Chukwudi Okoye, an academic in the department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies, got into the limelight after his face-off with a 300-level student, Precious.

The incident, which was caught on camera and circulated on social media, continued to spark conversations among people from all walks of life, and many agreed the female student erred.

Many hailed him for the calmness amid the assault from the student, as seen in videos that circulated online. He shared the side of the story and even appeared on a podcast after the student was eventually expelled.

4. Comfort Emmanson, Ibom Air passenger

On Sunday, August 10, Comfort Emmanson, a female passenger of a Uyo-Lagos Ibom air flight, had a physical altercation and slapped an air hostess. She also resisted arrest from the airport officials who confronted her at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The incident was caught on video and made the rounds on social media, sparking outrage and mixed feelings. Many people condemned how her top was pulled up and exposed in the clip while she was being dragged off the aircraft and handed a lifetime no-fly ban by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

An Ibom Air passenger gets physical with a flight attendant. Photo: Commybliz Emmanson, Ibom Air

Critics slammed the airline for its poor handling of the incident and demanded justice be served, even as she was hurriedly arrested, charged in court and remanded.

Days after the ugly incident, the federal government of Nigeria, through the aviation minister, Festus Keyamo (SAN), announced the withdrawal of the criminal complaint against Comfort and directed that she be released and her lifetime ban lifted.

