Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop has shared a sad update about veteran actor Tom Njemanze

Stanley Ontop had previously shared reports about Tom Njemanze's battle with cancer, evoking reactions from Nigerians

The latest update about the veteran actor has thrown many into mourning as they penned emotional tributes

Tragedy has hit Nollywood as veteran actor Tom Njemanze has been declared dead.

This is according to a recent statement by movie producer Stanley Ajemba Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, on Saturday, July 19.

Nollywood mourns as Tom Njemanze passes away after battle with cancer. Credit: stanleyontop

Source: Instagram

Stanley Ontop said he received the news about Njemanze's death from his family on Friday, July 18.

"Good afternoon everyone it’s another sad period as we just received news from Tom Njemanze family that he has succomed to his ailment and passed on yesterday. May his soul RIP. It’s well We tried to save him Buh God knows the best Nollywood lose another legend," he wrote sharing a picture of the ailing actor on his sick bed.

Before his death, Njemanze made headlines with his cry for help over a critical health battle after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Stanley Ontop had shared videos that captured the ailing actor in a hospital bed, visibly frail and connected to an oxygen cylinder and intravenous drips, showing how critical his condition was.

Stanley Ontop mourns Nollywood actor Tom Njemanze. Credit: tomnjemanze

Source: Instagram

The producer had shared actor’s bank details and called on Nigerians to support the Nollywood icon.

Recall that Stanley Ontop has shown concern for his colleagues in the movie industry by continually updating fans about ailing and late actors.

Tom Njemanze was known for his role in movies like Died Wretched, Issakaba, Magic Cap, Osuofia in London, Twin Brothers, Full moon, Last Kobo, My school mother, Stronghold, among others.

Stanley Ontop's social media post as he announces Tom Njemanze's death is below:

Fans mourn actor Tom Njemanze

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many react to the sad news. Read them below:

itzjusticenazy said:

"Dis a government hospital, haaa God... we are in a deep mess. May his soul find peace amen."

tchidi___ commented:

"May his soul rest in peace, but Nigeria hospital sha, see the environment alone chai, we are cooked in this country, no just sick oo."

austee_banks said:

"Chai so sad. Rest in peace sir."

lickweedmix_ wrote:

"First mistake is when they are sick stop bringing it online or letting people know."

preyepatri said:

"May his soul rest in peace. I just remembered the film that brought him to limelight "Died wretched."

fa2cam said:

"Aw may his.soul rest in peace thank you.sir for.your work in Nollywood will always remember your.rolea and elder wisdom quotes. Rest on."

mroligeocm64 commented:

"My your gentle soul rest in peace 🕊️ great legend of our time."

Actress Nkechi Nweje dies after illness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Stanley Ontop announced the death of Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje.

He disclosed he had been aware of Nweje's demise for hours but was unable to share it because it felt like a dream.

The movie producer who described the deceased as his best friend disclosed she died after battling a brief illness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng