The family of Nollywood actor and producer Kayode Peters aka Koko of My Flatmates have announced his death

Kayode Peters' Family shared details behind his death in Canada on Saturday, June 28, as they asked for privacy to make his burial arrangements

The news about Kayode Peters' death has thrown Nollywood into mourning as popular celebrities pen tributes

Nollywood has been hit with a tragic loss after the family of actor and movie producer Kayode Peters aka Koko of My Flatmates confirmed his death.

Following rumours that circulated online, Kayode's family released a statement on Saturday, June 28, confirming that he died in Canada.

Nollywood mourns the death of Kayode Peters aka Koko of My Flatmates. Credit: kayodepeters1

Source: Instagram

While the nature of his illness was not made known, Kayode's family said he challenged and conquered a long-time illness.

The family pen tributes to the late movie producer on how he impacted lives as they ask for kindness and privacy as they take time to make arrangements.

Nigerians pen emotional tributes to Kayode Peters of My Flatmates. Credit: kayodepeters1

Source: Instagram

Kayode Family's statement read,

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning June 28, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.

KP braved, challenged and conquered a long time illness until his last breath this morning.

KP, a cherished son, husband, father, brother, and friend, a gifted film maker, actor and producer whose work inspired many. Beyond his talent, it was his kindness, warmth, and generous spirit that truly defined him. He touched countless lives, both on and off the screen, and will be deeply missed.

As we grieve this painful loss, we kindly ask for kindness and privacy while we take time to make arrangements for his funeral and to heal. Further details will be shared in due course. Thank you for your love, condolences, and continued support. — The Adewumi Family."

The post of Kayode Peters' family announcing his death below:

Kayode Peters' death comes three days after he marked his wedding anniversary:

This comes barely a few weeks after fast-rising actress Esther Oluwaseun Titilope Odeniyi, better known as Berry White, reportedly passed away.

Celebs, mourn Kayode Peters

Popular celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry have since flooded the actor's page to pen emotional tributes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

sandraokunzuwa said:

"He gave me my first gig on My flatmate . This is sooo sad."

koffithaguru said:

"Makena, no be so we talk am o. Ise si po nle o but O ye oloun. Simi Baami. Maa j'okun."

callme_frodd reacted:

"Koko , you have the greatest of hearts Go with God."

mcnapoleon_ said:

"We met once and it was a good experience. One of my dream was to work with you one day. But it can’t be achieved anymore. This is really sad 😞 Rest On Boss KP."

officialbolanlebabs wrote:

"You were an Angel. Helper to the helpless and rejected. Provided and gave opportunities to anyone and everyone that asked until proven otherwise. You were kind and isadly, too good for this earth. I hate to say rest in peace 😭😭I’ was still."

