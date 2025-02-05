Nollywood has been thrown into mourning as one of their own, Pat Ugwu, a 35-year-old actress had just died

The news of her death was announced on social media through the page of a veteran actor, Emeka Okoye

The sad news travelled with speed on social media, but details surrounding her death remain vague at the time of this report

It is unclear what caused the budding actress' death, but the news has come as a shock to many of her colleagues in the industry.

Emeka Okoye, a veteran actor, broke the news of Pat's passing via his official Instagram page, expressing regrets that they never got to work together.

The burial arrangements of the deceased were stated on her obituary, as the family plan to bury her on February 6 and 7, 2025.

Announcing her death, Emeka wrote:

"Rest in peace sis. Pat ugwu. @patpat_ugwu so we no get to work again? Death whyooo ? God please 😭😭😭. Rest in peace PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. God please protect all my colleagues especially those am close to. This unusual Death is frightening . I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen."

See Emeka's post below:

Another post about her death reads:

"Chai just woke up this morning to hear the death of one of our crew and casts @patpat_ugwu . Rest in peace dear @patpat_ugwu 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

See the IG post here:

Recall that in 2024, Legit.ng reported that Veteran actor Emmanuel France passed away, and he joined the list of several Nollywood stars who have died.

The actor, known for his signature white beard, has been in the industry for decades before his passing.

His death made his fans nostalgic as they recalled some of his movie roles while he was alive and those he featured with.

Many mourn Pat Uguw's death

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@igbojionunancy;

"I don’t understand 😳😢Whatttt!!!"

@esosaegbon69:

"Woe😮. What happened to her ? Jeeez."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Which kind rough play be this?"

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Jesus noooooo."

@merin_bishop:

"I know this girl may her soul rest in peace 😢."

@nollywoodmoviesreview:

"😢😢oh dear may her soul rest in peace. Guys pls look after yourselves out there. It is well with you all🙏🏽."

@billionaire_gurl:

"JESUSSSSSSS NOOOOOOOOO PLZZZZZZZZ."

@mrcletuscomedy:

"Biko wetin happen to pat. Noo why 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

@iamkevinmike:

"Chai just woke up this morning to hear the death of one of our crew and casts."

@ritaedochie:

"HMMMMMMM CHAAAAAIIIIII."

Actor Ayobami Olabiyi passes on

According to a previous report by Legit.ng veteran Nollywood actor Chief Alhaji Mudathir Ayobami Olabiyi, aka Bobo B, was reported dead.

The report reaching Legit.ng revealed the Yoruba actor was sick and admitted to UCH Ibadan, Oyo state.

The news of the veteran actor's death was made public by the Oyo state TAMPAN governor, Yeye Bose Akinola.

