Nollywood Mourns as 35-Year-Old Actress Pat Ugwu Tragically Dies, Fans Ask: "What Happened to Her?"
- Nollywood has been thrown into mourning as one of their own, Pat Ugwu, a 35-year-old actress had just died
- The news of her death was announced on social media through the page of a veteran actor, Emeka Okoye
- The sad news travelled with speed on social media, but details surrounding her death remain vague at the time of this report
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Pat Ugwu, a 35-year-old actress has been pronounced dead by an older colleague in the Nollywood insutry.
It is unclear what caused the budding actress' death, but the news has come as a shock to many of her colleagues in the industry.
Emeka Okoye, a veteran actor, broke the news of Pat's passing via his official Instagram page, expressing regrets that they never got to work together.
The burial arrangements of the deceased were stated on her obituary, as the family plan to bury her on February 6 and 7, 2025.
Announcing her death, Emeka wrote:
"Rest in peace sis. Pat ugwu. @patpat_ugwu so we no get to work again? Death whyooo ? God please 😭😭😭. Rest in peace PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. God please protect all my colleagues especially those am close to. This unusual Death is frightening . I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen."
See Emeka's post below:
Another post about her death reads:
"Chai just woke up this morning to hear the death of one of our crew and casts @patpat_ugwu . Rest in peace dear @patpat_ugwu 😭😭😭😭😭😭."
See the IG post here:
Recall that in 2024, Legit.ng reported that Veteran actor Emmanuel France passed away, and he joined the list of several Nollywood stars who have died.
The actor, known for his signature white beard, has been in the industry for decades before his passing.
His death made his fans nostalgic as they recalled some of his movie roles while he was alive and those he featured with.
Many mourn Pat Uguw's death
Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:
@igbojionunancy;
"I don’t understand 😳😢Whatttt!!!"
@esosaegbon69:
"Woe😮. What happened to her ? Jeeez."
@nkechiblessingsunday:
"Which kind rough play be this?"
@destinyetikoofficial:
"Jesus noooooo."
@merin_bishop:
"I know this girl may her soul rest in peace 😢."
@nollywoodmoviesreview:
"😢😢oh dear may her soul rest in peace. Guys pls look after yourselves out there. It is well with you all🙏🏽."
@billionaire_gurl:
"JESUSSSSSSS NOOOOOOOOO PLZZZZZZZZ."
@mrcletuscomedy:
"Biko wetin happen to pat. Noo why 😭😭😭😭😭😭."
@iamkevinmike:
"Chai just woke up this morning to hear the death of one of our crew and casts."
@ritaedochie:
"HMMMMMMM CHAAAAAIIIIII."
Actor Ayobami Olabiyi passes on
According to a previous report by Legit.ng veteran Nollywood actor Chief Alhaji Mudathir Ayobami Olabiyi, aka Bobo B, was reported dead.
The report reaching Legit.ng revealed the Yoruba actor was sick and admitted to UCH Ibadan, Oyo state.
The news of the veteran actor's death was made public by the Oyo state TAMPAN governor, Yeye Bose Akinola.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng