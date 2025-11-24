Actor Odira Nwobu has been confirmed dead in South Africa, and the news has shaken the movie industry

Movie director Arthur Scoot, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, confirmed the tragic news and shared details about it

Fans were stunned by the news, especially since the actor had survived a near-fatal car crash just a few months ago

The Nigerian movie industry has once again been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its own, Odira Nwobu.

The sad news was shared by actor and producer Stanley Ontop in a post on his Instagram page. According to Stanley Ontop, he received a call with the heartbreaking news that the actor had passed away in South Africa.

Stanley Ontop shares cause of Odira's death

Sharing details about what led to Odira's death, Stanley revealed that the actor died after battling high blood pressure.

Ontop further explained that Odira had gone out for a night outing but tragically passed away in the morning after returning home. He prayed for the repose of Odira’s soul, asking that he rest in peace.

Fans react to Odira's death

Fans of the late actor were stunned by the news, with many expressing disbelief. They recalled that Odira had shared a post just a few days ago, leaving them with many questions.

Some fans also wondered how his mother would react upon hearing the sad news, calling out his name in disbelief and insisting that it couldn't be true.

A close call months ago

Recall that a few months ago, Odira was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Lagos-Ibadan road, with video footage of him and the wreckage of his car circulating online.

Many were worried about his condition and prayed for his survival until it was confirmed that he had survived the accident.

See the post here:

@ kamtokene said:

"It can't be true. After surviving a fatal accident this year... God."

@danieleleodimuo stated:

"What was the cause of death chief? This is so sad."

@officialchiomadaniels1 stated:

"Which kin news be this ?"

@ugo_nwokolo commented:

"Oh my God. Instagram just suggested his page to me few mins ago. May his soul RIP. Nothing dey this life."

@splendourangelice wrote:

"He posted on his IG status 50mins ago how come."

@treasure_chi shared:

"What will his poor mother do please. This story is bad."

In an exclusive chat with the deceased's director, Arthur Scott, he confirmed the sad news to Legit.ng via a phone conversation.

Arthur said,

"The report is true. I lost a friend and I am surprised to get a call about it this morning. He was suffering from blood pressure issue, that might have been the cause."

