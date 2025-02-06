Actor Columbus Irosanga has reported passed on as his colleagues mourn him in several posts on social media

The late actor was a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt before his unfortunate passing

However, what led to his death was not stated as fans remembered his great acting prowess in some movies

The Nigerian movie industry known as Nollywood has been thrown into mourning once again as another great actor had reportedly passed on.

In a post on social media, it was reported that veteran actor, Columbus Irosanga known for his role as native doctor, had passed on.

Details about late Columbus Irosanga emerge. Photo credit@columbusirosanga

Source: Facebook

Though details about the unfortunate incident were not stated, it was stated that the actor was active before his unfortunate demise.

Columbus Irosanga was a lecturer

In the post, it was disclosed that Columbus Irosanga was a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, department of Theater Arts.

Popularly known for his great act as a powerful chief priest 'Igbudu' in a Nollywood blockbuster movie Isakaba shot in 2001.

Actors who dies months ago

The Nigerian entertainment industry has lost a few of its great actors, director, producers in the last few months.

Recently, 35-year-old actress, Pat Ugwu died in her prime. The sad news was broken by her colleague, Emeka Okoye who is veteran in the industry.

Another talented director, Dimeji Ajiola, died after battling an undisclosed ailment a few months ago. His sad news was shared by Bolanele Ninalowo in a post on social media.

Fans and colleague of the late actors have been praying against such incidents from reoccurring in the movie industry ever again until Irosanga's death was announced.

See the post here:

What fans said about late Irosanga

Reactions have trailed the death of the Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@queeny_deroyale:

"Ohh The great native doctor of Nigerian films. His eyes alone would scare you. RIP legend."

@im_loiss:

"This man can act omg."

@richkid_cree01:

"Rip man Favourite in clash of native doctors."

@theperfectgiftg:

"This is so sad.. Who will act eze mmuo now."

@eldercallistus_0147:

"Otuaka rest In peace."

@jay_scotch_autos:

"Resr in Peace Igbudu. He was born to execute that native doctor roles he always played."

@lulusmooth:

"My former lecturer is gone, rip."

@chi_buzorrrr:

"Chia we don’t have forever here."

Chijoke Ike passes on

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood producer, Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley on top had shared the sad news about Nollywood director, Chijioke Ike.

In a post on Instagram, he announced the death of the producer and marketer, who died in his home.

The news came as a rude shock to many, as they all mourned the untimely demise of the Chijioke.

