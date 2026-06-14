A panel set up by the federal government has shared details of its findings about Bobrisky's six-month jail term

The panel also exposed the extraordinary privileges the controversial crossdresser enjoyed while behind bars

The panel indicted the Nigerian Correctional Service for giving Bobrisky special treatment in custody and recommended prosecuting VDM

A panel set up by the federal government to investigate claims that crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, didn’t serve his six-month term in prison, has submitted its report.

According to PUNCH, the independent investigative panel revealed that Bobrisky was kept in a soundproofed cell, stating that the ex-convict enjoyed extraordinary privileges, including the use of mobile phones, self-feeding and visitation by his family members and friends as frequently and in the numbers they desired at both the Medium Security and Maximum Security Custodial Centres in Kirikiri, Lagos.

FG’s panel lists several special privileges Bobrisky enjoyed while in prison. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Also, a fellow inmate was assigned to attend to his personal needs.

Such privileges, the panel said, were far beyond what is permissible under Nigerian correctional law.

FG's panel's recommendations

The panel recommended that the Department of State Services be requested to investigate the crossdresser directly or through a proxy bribed EFCC or NCoS officials and that, if substantiated, he should face charges under anti-corruption laws.

The panel further recommended that the NCoS file defamation suits against Bobrisky citing his “false claims about bypassing the prison system, tarnishing the institution’s reputation.”

On social media critic, VeryDarkMan, the panel recommended that he be charged with libel for disseminating unverified claims that defamed government officials and agencies, Incitement, and data privacy violations.

Recall that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment on April 12, 2024, for naira abuse and was released on August 5 after completing the jail term.

After his release, VeryDarkMan shared an audio recording purportedly of a conversation between Bobrisky and another individual, with bold claims involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

FG’s panel indicts Nigerian Correctional Service for giving Bobrisky special treatment in custody. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The allegations sparked outrage, prompting the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to set up an investigative panel on September 30, chaired by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalena Ajani, to probe the claims.

Reactions to FG's panel findings about Bobrisky

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

temixthomas_ commented:

"So what will happen now ehn kilo ma sele bayiii ??? Ewo lejo. They should go and drag him from wherever he is now to serve another one abi if e sure for you."

o_mo_wumi11 said:

"Fed government no see anything do to what’s happening in Nigeria ooo nah bob case unna Dey remember to open his/her files federal government e tin fraaaa oo."

ifygalaxy commented:

"VDM was right after all! He doesn’t just set camera to talk, he talks with evidence."

addie_stallion commented:

"He has left your country. U lot should focus on more important things like the kidnappings going on around the country."

James Brown alleges Bobrisky not in the UK

Legit.ng previously reported that crossdresser James Brown shared a post about his colleague, Bobrisky, and alleged where he currently lives.

James Brown stated that Bobrisky was not in the United Kingdom despite making posts suggesting he was there. Bobrisky had also stated that he was not ready to return to Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram page, James Brown claimed he discovered that Bobrisky was not living in the UK as claimed.

Source: Legit.ng