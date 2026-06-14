A video of Yul Edochie and his colleague, Lizzy Gold, has surfaced online after they both attended Chief Imo's wedding anniversary celebration

In the clip, the pair wore matching outfits and were seen whispering into each other's ears while holding hands

The video sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, many of whom asked questions and taunted Judy Austin in the comment section

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his colleague, Lizzy Gold, have become the subject of online discussion following a viral video of them at a recent event.

Nigerian entertainer Chief Imo hosted a lavish ceremony to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, attracting several Nollywood stars and industry figures.

Reactions trail Lizzy Gold and Yul's presence at Chief Imo's event, fuels speculation. Photo credit@tyledochie/@lizzygold

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold were seen sitting side by side, with the actress appearing to link arms with the actor. The pair was also spotted whispering to each other while sharing smiles and laughter during their conversation.

Their coordinated outfits further caught the attention of fans. Lizzy Gold wore a sky-blue outfit with a matching headpiece, while the actor appeared in a white outfit accented with sky-blue details.

Fans react to Yul and Lizzy's video

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans commenting that the two looked good together. Some speculated that their relationship might be closer than the friendship Lizzy Gold has previously described.

Fans support Lizzy Gold as she steps out with Yul's at Chief Imo's event. Photo credit@lizzygold

Source: Instagram

Others used the opportunity to taunt Judy Austin, Yul Edochie's wife, claiming that the actor now appears in public more often with Lizzy Gold.

A few commenters also referenced Gold's frequent description of Edochie as her "bestie," while making comparisons with Judy Austin's social media content.

Recall that a few months ago, Lizzy Gold addressed questions from fans about her relationship with Yul Edochie.

She explained that the actor has been a positive influence on her career, helping her improve her acting skills while directing a film in which she featured. According to the actress, their relationship is rooted in friendship and professional mentorship.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Yul and Lizzy Gold's video

Here are comments below:

@ wendy_usang commented:

"Sighs, one is somewhere singing praise and worship every eke market day."

@bettyvivian20 reacted:

"I love this two. I want Judy to feel ham thanks Lizzy for helping us with karma. but you too go feel ham.'

@chommywhite198 reacted:

"Judy never see anything, now it is a lot."

@nekluscakes shared:

"He calls me bestie and I call her bestie too.'

@floraben84 stated:

"It's the matching outfit for me judyaustin1 it's well housewife."

@nwachinemerechoice said:

"I support them judy go cry well well."

Judy Austin's ex-husband taunts Yul Edochie

Legit.ng had reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, had taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing.

Many reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and Yul, while some asked him to seek redress in court.

Source: Legit.ng