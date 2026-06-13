Years after earning a first-class honours degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), a lady has achieved a PhD degree from Harvard University

The Nigerian youth expressed gratitude to her younger self for having the courage to dream of going to Harvard University

She recounted how she hesitated to turn in her Harvard application as self-doubt crept in, but she overcame it and has now done herself proud

Ifeosa Anwulika Nkem Onyekpe, a History and Strategic Studies first-class graduate from UNILAG, has earned a PhD degree from Harvard University.

According to Anwulika, she graduated from Harvard University on May 28.

A UNILAG graduate earns a PhD degree from Harvard University. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ifeosa Anwulika Nkem Onyekpe

Source: UGC

Harvard University graduate hails her younger self

In a LinkedIn post on June 13, Anwulika, founder of The Hope Library, admitted that her graduation feels like a dream, and she expressed gratitude to her shy younger self who dared to dream of going to Harvard University.

She recounted saying one day at the assembly ground of her secondary school that she would one day go to Harvard University, and her declaration became a reality.

Anwulika recounted how she had self-doubt on the night that she turned in her Harvard application. Her story in part read:

"I graduated from Harvard University with a PhD on May 28, 2026. It still feels like a dream. I am grateful to the shy little girl who had the courage to dream, and who gave me the courage to go farther than I ever imagined. I remember saying this one day at the assembly ground of ISL (my secondary school): “I’ll go to Harvard one day.” I didn’t know how it’d happen. I didn’t know the way. But I held onto it with faith.

"I also remember the night I was about to turn in my Harvard application. I almost didn’t, because I had become afraid, and I wondered if Harvard could really happen for me. I remember the day I got the news of my admission— I was going to Harvard. Harvard.

"And I remember the day I left Nigeria to begin, with a stomach that was knotted from the uncertainty of what the journey held for me. Today, a month after defending my PhD, I’ll be graduating from a school I only saw in my dreams..."

A Nigerian lady graduates from Harvard University with a PhD degree. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ifeosa Anwulika Nkem Onyekpe

Source: UGC

Netizens celebrate Harvard PhD graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's academic achievement below:

Thywill Olude said:

"Always joy, Anwuli." I still remember that complimentary close from your emails. Thank you for pouring into others and for giving back throughout this journey. Congratulations, Dr. Anwulika."

Aroosa K. said:

"Many congratulations on acing this milestone, Ifeosa! I love the way you address your younger self at the end, I write to myself like this too, with appreciation and gratitude. Wish you all the best for your future ventures."

Emeka said:

"Congratulations Dr. Ifeosa. You’ve indeed done well. You’re such a bright star and I cannot forget in a hurry your kindred spirit when I was applying to Harvard but ended up in the Awaiting List, which did not materialize into an admission. This victory feels very personal to me. Ya gazie."

Augustine Chinecherem Okolo said:

"The gratitude woven through this is powerful. Acknowledging family, mentors, faith, and community really shows how no achievement is ever truly done alone."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had gone crazy as she celebrated her mother who bagged a PhD degree.

Fashion designer bags PhD degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a fashion designer had celebrated bagging a PhD degree.

She expressed deep personal satisfaction about being able to persevere and fulfil her academic goals. The proud scholar posted the clip using the TikTok name @mzchizzyvogue on her verified account on the platform.

Dressed in full graduation attire, she appeared before the camera and displayed the academic gown she had received. The footage captured her excitement as she reflected on reaching the highest level of formal education.

Source: Legit.ng