Nollywood actor and producer, Stanley Ajemba Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, has announced the sad news about veteran actor Tom Njeamanze, who has been hospitalized.

In the clip, the actor is in the hospital, with a cylinder of oxygen placed beside him while he receives a drip.

According to Stanley Ontop, the veteran is suffering from prostate cancer and needs urgent surgery.

He shared the ailing actor's account number and begged fans to donate money for his survival.

Stanley Ontop noted that nothing was too small for his fans to donate, as his colleague, Evans Okoro, also shared the sad news on her Instagram account.

Stanley shares old movie clip of Njemanze

In his post, Stanley Ontop shared an old video of Tom Njemanze when he was much younger and acting alongside his colleagues, Nkem Owoh and the late Sam Loco Efe.

The video brought nostalgia to people who had watched it, and they prayed that the veteran actor would get back on his feet again.

Recall that Stanley Ontop has shown concern for his colleagues in the industry. He has continually updated fans about ailing and late actors.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Tom Njeamanze. Here are comments about it below:

@susylicious157 commented:

"Where is AGN??? AGN is suppose to take care of old actors."

@0fficialprimemartinz shared:

"Chai, Sir Tom Njemeze of died wretched. Such a legend. But what's the Nollywood board do."

@luluabuchi reacted:

"Divine healing and help locate u soon sir. God please heal him."

@chineyeuge said:

"Oh God please save his life and direct people to help him oh Lord Jesus Christ."

@paulemilachinoyer wrote:

"Like Nollywood no get structure? Why can't you people have a plan for something like these, chai this my favorite actor."

@efe_welthy reacted:

"Nollywood is a waste, no structure for things like this nothing nothing."

@bakerm417 commented:

"This una Nollywood no get structure at all and no humanity feelings at all....what is the need for AGN and the rest...yeye."

@qualitynaijastore said:

"Tom Njamanze what happened to his account. Isn't this man that acted died wretched? Thought he was doing well financially."

Fans worry about Alex Ekubo over video

Legit.ng had reported that Alex Ekubo had been spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room.

Fans expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor

