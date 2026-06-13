Paul Okoye has reacted strongly to the death of a retired military general in bandits' captivity

The Afrobeats superstar expressed his frustration while sharing concerns about the safety of average Nigerians

Paul Okoye's reaction has further ignited reactions and discussions about the growing insecurity in the country

Popular Afrobeats singer Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy of the defunct Psquare music group, has expressed frustration over the death of Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information and one-time spokesman for the Nigerian Army, in the custody of bandits.

Legit.ng recently reported the death of Abubakar, which sparked widespread outrage and concerns over the growing insecurity in the country.

Paul Okoye shares his take about insecurity in the country as retired major general dies in bandits' custody. Credit: iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, Abubakar and his wife, Hajiya Amina Abubakar, were abducted on May 30, 2026, while traveling to Katsina state for a wedding.

Reacting to the tragic update about the retired military general, Paul expressed concern about the well-being of average Nigerians if a high-ranking individual could lose their life in bandits' custody.

He wrote in a post via his Instagram story,

“Major general with all his training, gallant, strength and endurance incase he finds himself in such situation. Still kpai of heart attack. If a retired major general fit kpai like that, who's you?”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Paul's wife advised women not to make marrying a rich man their primary life goal. According to her, while wealth can create opportunities, a woman's focus should be on building her own financial stability.

A screenshot of Paul Okoye's reaction to retired military general's death is below:

Reactions trail Paul Okoye's frustration and concern

The death has sparked reactions, with many calling on government to take action.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

dblessedoffice commented:

"If a whole president of a country can be afraid of bandit then what next ? Guys braze yourself Nigeria 🇳🇬 has failed us only God can save us

luxuryhairbynaijabosslady wrote:

"Even the army aren’t safe .. talk more of the citizens… if these army could just join forces with the citizens."

michael._u commented:

"When Iran and US dey war and a US colonel was helpless in enemy territories, you see how them focus on his safety as major emergency? That shows you how useless our corrupt leaders have turned Nigeria."

ksolo_hitz wrote:

"If a US general is held captive they go all out to rescue him but here the military move on like you don’t exist. I no even know why God bring me to this country."

nwaobianoziee said:

"And u think u are safe??? Cox u Dey open area lol chill."

senatorprince_

"One good and honest reason why i like America, touch a citizen and visit your creator permanently talk more of their Commanders. Mehn!!... REALLY WHO THE are we as Nigerian citizens ??"

theradiobaddie wrote:

"Yet we are protesting against corruption some people mama collect polo wear come outside to protest against us."

Paul Okoye bonds with daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Okoye shared an adorable video of him spending time with his younger partner Ivy Ifeoma's daughter, Imani, amid whispers about their relationship.

Paul, in a post via his Instagram story, shared a short clip of him and his daughter playing basketball indoors.

Gushing about his baby girl, the singer simply captioned the clip,

"New baller, Imani Okoye."

Source: Legit.ng