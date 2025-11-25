A content creator who was also in South Africa has provided insight into what contributed to the untimely death of the late Odira Nwobu

The actor passed away in South Africa, and his demise was confirmed by his director in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng

The content creator, who spoke about Odira's death, shared videos as evidence, shifting the blame

Nigerian content creator, Nwosa David, better known as Uncle Nasco, has shared what contributed to the untimely death of Nollywood actor, Odira Nwobu.

The actor passed away in South Africa after returning from a club, leaving the movie industry in mourning.

Fans react to video of content creator on Odira Nwobu's death. Photo credit@odir_nwobu/@uncelnasco

Source: Instagram

In a video on his Instagram page, Uncle Nasco stated some of the factors that led to the late actor's passing.

According to him, he was also on vacation in Cape Town when he received the tragic news. He mentioned that Odira had been complaining of chest pain due to high blood pressure. Despite this, one of Odira's friends convinced him to go out and have fun.

Uncle Nasco shared a video of Odira and his friends riding a roller coaster during their vacation in South Africa.

In the clip, the late actor can be heard screaming, "It is scary."

Uncle Nasco shares more about Odira Nwobu

Odira Nwobu' trends amid video of his last days. Photo credit@odira_nwobu

Source: Instagram

In his recording, Uncle Nasco claimed that Odira ignored the warnings from his body and went on to visit four different clubs with his friends.

The content creator who likes dragging celebrities shared a video of them enjoying themselves at one of the clubs. After returning home, Odira tried to make a video for a client but stopped midway, feeling unwell.

Uncle Nasco further explained that after stopping the video, Odira went to bed, and his breathing began to change. His friends called an ambulance, but it was confirmed that he had passed away.

The content creator blamed Odira's friends for ignoring the signs and pushing him to continue despite his health issues. It is worth noting that the late actor's final moments trended after his death.

See the post here:

@bboy_t.raw stated:

"He suppose know say body need rest. Body dey give sign, so sad."

@d_ayos_couture reacted:

"Never you allow someone push you to take decisions that you’re not comfortable with."

@aku_bigg commented:

"You de call am small boy, person way don de industry when you de nursery school."

@bossladyjoyce912 wrote:

"So sad, RIP to him, honestly he no love him self, if he hard loved himself just a little he would have called the ambulance imidietly he knew his BP was high and those with him were not friends ,because he told them his not feeling well so why didn't they took h to the hospital before any another thing."

@official_tracy992 said:

"Lean to go for check up, and avoid energy drinks by all means."

Bollywood actor Dharmendra dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bollywood actor Dharmendra Krishan Deol, known for his iconic role in Sholay, had passed away at 89.

He died in Mumbai, and many mourned his demise on social media.

Videos of his last moment circulated on social media after his demise.

Source: Legit.ng