The grand finale of JP25, the dreamy wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian superstar Juma Jux, went down on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, and it was a festival of love, luxury, and vibes.

Nigerian celebrities stormed the East African country in full force to show support for ’s daughter, and every moment of the trip trended across social media.

From fashion slay to heartfelt prayers, the Nigerian delegation made sure the final leg of this cross-cultural wedding was unforgettable. Here are the celebs who lit up the Tanzanian celebration:

1. Iyabo Ojo – The Proud Mother of the Bride Who Stole the Show

Actress and businesswoman Iyabo Ojo wasn’t just the mother of the bride—she was the energy plug of the entire wedding.

She arrived in Tanzania ahead of the event with bestie Shantiz and influencer Enioluwa, receiving a royal welcome complete with traditional drums and dancers.

Iyabo rocked multiple show-stopping outfits, from regal coral-beaded gowns to rich lace. She also served emotional moments at the event.

2. Funke Akindele – Vacation Mode Off, Aunty Duties On

Nollywood superstar Funke Akindele may have missed the Lagos leg of the wedding due to her vacation, but she made a grand entrance in Tanzania.

Upon arrival, she was welcomed warmly at the airport by Iyabo Ojo herself, and the love between the two actresses was evident.

The Genifa star later had an emotional moment with the bride, Priscilla, as she laid hands and prayed deeply for her.

3. Enioluwa – The Bestie Who Brought Drama and Debunks

Enioluwa Adeoluwa was the bride’s ride-or-die all through the JP25 journey. From hyping her outfits to documenting the trip on social media, Enioluwa was all in.

One of his most viral moments came when he addressed pregnancy rumours about Priscilla, making it clear she was just glowing with joy, not a baby bump.

He also touched hearts with his touching speeches and playful vibes, proving once again that he’s the bestie every bride needs.

4. Chioma Goodhair – The Matchmaker Behind #JP25

Chioma Ikokwu, known as Chioma Goodhair, did more than just slay at the wedding—she played Cupid. She was the matchmaker who introduced Priscilla to Juma Jux and played a crucial role in convincing Iyabo Ojo to bless the union.

The fashion boss came correct, rocking elegant outfits that screamed luxury. She showed up for both the Tanzanian ceremony and other bridal activities, further proving that she was not just a friend but a key figure in the entire JP25 love story.

5. Alvin of Lagos – The Street Style King Goes Destination Fab

Alvin of Lagos took his fashion influence international as he showed up in Tanzania with bold, fashion-forward looks that got social media buzzing.

Alvin of Lagos took his fashion influence international as he showed up in Tanzania. Photo: @alvinoflagos_official.

Known for his daring fits and streetwear confidence, Alvin delivered unforgettable style moments that elevated the wedding aesthetics. He was also present at the Lagos wedding, showing his solid support for Priscilla and Iyabo.

6. Beautiful Gladys – TikTok Queen With Glam Goals

Beautiful Gladys brought her sweet, feminine aesthetic to the JP25 finale in Tanzania.

Beautiful Gladys brought her sweet, feminine aesthetic to the JP25 finale in Tanzania. @olorissupergirl/Instagram.

Her makeup, outfit, and content were top-tier, with fans enjoying her behind-the-scenes moments on TikTok and Instagram.

7. Queen Vee – Bold Looks and Bridal Slay

Queen Vee, a fashion-forward influencer, did not disappoint. Known for her dramatic and daring sense of style, she dropped jaws with every outfit in Tanzania.

Queen Vee dropped jaws with her outfit in Tanzania. Photo: @queenvee/Instagram.

Queen Vee didn’t attend the Nigerian celebration but was fully present and picture-perfect at the grand finale.

8. Michelle Gentry – Bridesmaid Vibes Unmatched

Michelle was one of the standout bridesmaids at the wedding. Photo: @michello_/Instagram.

Michelle Gentry, daughter of Mercy Aigbe, was one of the standout bridesmaids at the wedding. A long-time friend of Priscilla, Michelle was also present at the Lagos ceremony and bridal shower.

She brought youthful elegance to every event she attended, serving coordinated looks and heartfelt support to her bestie-turned-bride.

See video from the wedding here:

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux celebrate lovely ceremony

Legit.ng reported the moment when Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, showed excitement over the success of their wedding in Tanzania.

In a video making the rounds, the two lovebirds were seen in a car, apparently returning home after the ceremony. They were accompanied by someone filming the moment.

The Tanzanian singer was heard saying that it was the grand finale of their ceremony, congratulating himself and his bride on the milestone.

