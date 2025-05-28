Nigerian actress Funke Akindele and Priscilla Ojo trended online following a heartwarming moment they shared

The renowned filmmaker made it as one of the Nigerian celebrities who travelled to Tanzania for the influencer’s final wedding ceremony

A video made the rounds online showing how Funke praised Priscilla for making her proud with the woman she has become

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has heaped praises on Priscilla Ojo ahead of her wedding finale in Tanzania.

The actress departed Nigeria, and videos and photos of her travelling with her colleague Jaiye Kuti made the rounds online.

Funke Akindele and Priscilla Ojo share heartwarming moments. Credit: @its.priscy, @funkejenifaakindele

They were welcomed with a bouquet of roses and a handwoven muffler draped around their necks, with “Tanzania” written on it.

As the filmmaker tried to settle in and familiarise herself with the new environment, a video captured the moment she poured out her heart to the bride.

In the emotional clip, Funke mentioned that Priscilla was indeed a beauty with brains and that she was grateful that she stayed out of controversies during her single days.

The A Tribe Called Judah producer further declared her unwavering support for the latest couple and prayed for God’s blessings in their marriage.

Priscilla Ojo's final wedding ceremony to be held in Tanzania. Credit: @its.priscy

Funke Akindele pays tribute to Iyabo, daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele showed excitement that her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, was getting her daughter married.

She joined other moviemakers to celebrate Iyabo Ojo and her daughter over her wedding.

In the post, she wrote about Iyabo Ojo's dedication as a mother and prayed for the actress and her family. Fans applauded Akindele for her kind words and also wished that she would get her children married one day.

