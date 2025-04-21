Socialite, Chioma Goodhair, reveals she spent two hours convincing Iyabo Ojo to accept Priscilla and Juma Jux’s relationship

Actress Iyabo Ojo initially resisted, citing concerns raised by gossip blogs and unfamiliarity with Tanzanian ties

Chioma revealed that plans for Priscilla and Juma Jux’s wedding began just months after they became an official couple

Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Chioma Goodhair, has opened up about the emotional journey it took to get actress Iyabo Ojo’s blessing for her daughter, Priscilla Ojo's relationship with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

The JP2025 couple had their white wedding in a lavish ceremony held in Lagos on Saturday, April 19, 2023.

Socialite, Chioma Goodhair says actress, Iyabo Ojo was skeptical of Priscy's relationship with Juma Jux. Photos: @its.priscy, @chiomagoodhair Source: Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In a touching Instagram post, Chioma gave fans rare insight into the early days of the couple’s love story, revealing that it was far from an easy ride convincing Iyabo to approve the relationship.

According to Chioma, although she was supportive of Priscy and Juma’s connection from the beginning, Iyabo had her reservations, especially because there were no prior ties between their family and Tanzania.

She narrated how she had to walk nearly two hours from Oxford Circus to Knightsbridge in London, desperately trying to convince Iyabo to trust Juma’s intentions toward Priscilla.

She wrote,

“It wasn’t easy convincing Iyabo. I remember walking all the way from Oxford Circus to the end of Knightsbridge (almost 2 hours) tryna convince her."

Chioma, who had narrated how the couple met, also revealed that even after the lengthy conversation, they constantly called her, citing concerns based on reports from gossip blogs.

She said the turning point came when the actress made it clear that if her daughter must date Juma, he must be ready to marry her.

Surprisingly, the Tanzanian singer had already expressed his desire to marry Priscilla from the very first day they met.

See her post here:

Fans shower Chioma Goodhair with praises

Fans have since flooded Chioma’s comment section with emotional reactions, praising the strength of family love and wishing Priscilla and Juma a blissful future together.

A user, peacesamuela, wrote:

“Choose your friends wisely, Chioma is that friend that anyone needs in his or her life, thank you for always looking out for Priscy and playing the role of a big sis in her life.”

Another admirer, ruztella, shared:

"I cried when I heard Iya Iyawo's speech on Chioma. My husband wondered why. I told him I have been following Chioma for over 5 years. She's a sweet lady, kind-hearted even though the media thinks she's this cold diva. She's educated and disciplined, so she doesn't take nonsense or get bullied as seen in Housewives of Lagos. But she's humble, kind and loyal."

Ruzytella also added:

"I am happy the world gets to know the real Chi, the classy, elegant, smart, strong, disciplined, kind-hearted, empathetic, humble Chioma."

Another fan, teema_abosede, said:

"I don't know you personally but I have come to love you from afar, Big Sis. There's something so special about you. You radiate God's glory and beauty always. Seeing the way you love Priscy, you indeed have a beautiful heart. That's why I'm calling you Big Sis, and I will call you that, hoping to see you someday."

An excited follower, utuka_la_reina, wrote:

"God bless your heart. You're so kind and all-around amazing just from following you. And just as Iyabo Ojo prophesied, you're next, and I'm taking it personal by praying it into existence. Congratulations to #JP2025!"

Another user, adedominic_style, commented:

"You are blessed, @chiomagoodhair. Literally read this and I'm in tears. Well done! God bless you mega and grant all that your heart desires."

officialmniqsamuel also praised Chioma, saying:

"Beautiful speech, you outdid yourself. God bless you and may your friendship last forever. Good friends are hard to find nowadays."

Iyabo Ojo finally gave in when it was confirmed that Juma would marry Priscy. Photo: @its.priscy, @juma_jux Source: Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Chioma Goodhair paid for engagement hall - Iyabo Ojo

Actress, Iyabo Ojo revealed during the white wedding ceremony that Chioma Goodhair paid for the engagement hall that was used for Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding.

Ojo then publicly praised Chioma and shared the big role she played in the wedding preparations

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng