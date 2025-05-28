Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paul Okoye, has shared a lovely post ahead of the grand finale of Priscilla Ojo’s wedding in Tanzania.

In his post, he created a picture collage of himself and his lover at different times and places

The businessman celebrated his lover and proudly hyped her as they prepare for the wedding

Entertainment businessman Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo, has reacted to the preparations underway for his stepdaughter, Priscilla Ojo’s wedding.

In a post on his Instagram page, he called his lover, Iyabo Ojo his "Ezenwanyi" in the Igbo language, meaning “woman king” or "queen," as he wished her a great day.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to message from lover, Paulo.

Source: Instagram

The businessman, who recalled his grass-to-grace story from a few months ago, added that it was her day as her daughter prepares to hold her wedding in Tanzania.

Paulo tagged Iyabo Ojo in his post and told her to have fun on her special day. He also expressed hope that Priscilla and her husband would enjoy their day during the grand finale of their wedding, tagging the couple’s Instagram pages as well.

Paulo shares loved-pictures with lover

In the same post, Paulo shared some lovely loved-up pictures taken with Iyabo Ojo at different times and places to convey his feelings for her.

One of the images was taken during a vacation while they were on a boat cruise. Another was captured at an event, and additional pictures showed Iyabo visiting him abroad.

Iyabo Ojo's boo, Paulo, shares loved-up pictures.

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Paulo's post

Reacting to her lover’s post, Iyabo Ojo celebrated him in return, calling him her "Obim" in Igbo, which means “my heart” or “my love.”

The actress added love emojis to express her feelings for Paulo.

Recall that Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s much-talked-about grand finale wedding is scheduled to take place in Tanzania on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

See the post here:

What fans said about Paulo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman. Here are comments below:

@iya_silifa shared:

"God bless you sir...you are a blessing to your woman and your children Odogwu hundred gbosas for you sir."

@bbb_emporium said

"Things we love to see . Papa heart is too good ."

@freshy_1980_garments commented:

"Our big in-law, thank you for loving our Queen Mother. Congratulations to you all ."

@adukeonigbin stated:

"Abi make I give love chance again ni . Oko Queen Mother ."

@medlinboss shared:

"To our ever support System we say thank you."

@iyaboojofespris said:

"Obimbimbim, thank you."

Funke Akindele pays tribute to Iyabo, daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele showed excitement that her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, was getting her daughter married.

She joined other moviemakers to celebrate Iyabo Ojo and her daughter over her wedding.

In the post, she wrote about Iyabo Ojo's dedication as a mother and prayed for the actress and her family. Fans applauded Akindele for her kind words and also wished that she would get her children married one day.

