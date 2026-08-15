Corum FK coach Ugur Ucar spoke about Victor Osimhen after his side's 2-2 draw at Galatasaray in the Turkish Super League

Newly promoted Corum led 2-1 with 10 men before Osimhen struck in the 90th minute to rescue a point for the champions

Ucar admitted his team had studied Galatasaray's set pieces but said the Nigerian striker made the critical difference

Corum FK head coach Ugur Ucar has paid tribute to Victor Osimhen after the Galatasaray striker twice denied his side in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Rams Park on Sunday, including a header deep into stoppage time.

In what was Corum's first-ever match in the Turkish top flight, the newly promoted club came agonisingly close to pulling off one of the league's great upsets.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 2-2 draw against Corum FK. Photo by Burak Basturk.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen put Galatasaray ahead in the 53rd minute, but goals from Alexandros Kyziridis and Jesus Ramirez in quick succession sent the visitors into a 2-1 lead.

The momentum shifted further in Corum's favour when Kyziridis was sent off, leaving the defending champions to chase an equaliser with 10 men on the pitch.

Despite the numerical advantage, Galatasaray found a way back into the contest in the 90th minute, when Osimhen powered a header from a corner to level the score and deny Corum a famous opening-day victory.

Ugur Ucar praises Victor Osimhen

Speaking to A Spor after the final whistle, Ucar was candid about how he viewed the result.

“If they had said 'Would you settle for 1 point?' at the beginning of the match, we might have been okay with it. We were down to 10 men, and after that, the match ended 2-2,” he said.

The coach, who came through the Galatasaray academy, noted that his backroom staff had put significant work into preparing for set-piece situations against the champions. However, one player proved too much to plan around.

“We conceded a goal from a set piece. Actually, we had prepared well for set pieces, but I can say the Osimhen factor came into play. Right now, we're happy to come away with 1 point,” Ucar added.

For Galatasaray, the result serves as an early warning that the new Super League season will not be straightforward, even at home. For Corum, a point on their top-flight debut against the reigning champions represents a significant marker of their ambitions for the campaign ahead.

Corum's next fixture is against Kasimpasa, while Galatasaray travel to face Erzurumspor.

Galatasaray coach reacts to Corum draw

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray coach reacted after his side snatched a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Corum FK at Rams Park.

Okan Buruk admitted that his team is not physically ready yet for the season, and the failure to take their chances cost them victory at home.

Source: Legit.ng