Funke Akindele has finally arrived in Tanzania for the grand finale of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding

In a video clip, she was seen dancing with a colleague at the airport, joined by many others who celebrated her arrival

Fans were excited to see the clip and shared their thoughts on the actress, praising her for how she supports others

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has finally landed in Tanzania for the grand finale of Priscilla Ojo’s wedding.

The actress departed Nigeria, and videos and photos of her travelling with her colleague Jaiye Kuti surfaced online.

Funke Akindele and Iyabio Ojo chat at airport ahead of Priscilla's wedding. Photo credit@jum.jux/@iam.omotoyosi

Source: Instagram

In a trending video, the high-grossing actress was seen at the airport alongside Jaiye Kuti.

They were welcomed with a bouquet of roses and a handwoven muffler draped around their necks, with “Tanzania” written on it.

Her host, Iyabo Ojo, noted that Tanzanians had promised to “show them pepper,” meaning they would treat them to a warm and lively experience. They were in the country to witness this.

Jaiye Kuti added that they had also brought “rodo” (Scotch bonnet pepper) to show the Tanzanians.

Funke Akindele dances at the airport

In the video, Funke Akindele showed off some dance moves as cultural dancers came to welcome them.

Funke Akindele gets flowers ta airport. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Her energetic dancing warmed the hearts of fans, who praised her as a showstopper with her moves.

Juma Jux’s sisters and others who received them used a flowered scarf to cover her neck.

Recall that Akindele was absent from the Nigerian version of Juma Jux and Priscilla’s wedding, which raised eyebrows.

Many speculated about her usual habit of avoiding her colleagues during events.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to video of Funke Akindele

Fans were excited to see how Funke Akindele was treated at the airport. They shared their take about it and showed anticipation for the wedding.

@kany_mike shared:

"Aunty Funke too sabi this dance thing....I love it ."

@its_ladymimi commented:

"Someone should pls help us check on Lizzy." She really need it at this crucial time.

@billionspeaking_ said:

"Tanzania in everything you people do take care of our Box office queen."

@ms_tm__ shared:

"I’m so happy watching this video. God bless the jp’s. Those wey de judge eye go clear. This is really beautiful."

@original_duchessofdelta reacted:

“Grand finale” no be small thing! God abeg oh! Wedding of grand finale! Opor! Oya sopé purred."

@sauceprince1 said:

"These two auntie’s, are always happy for themselves. Another one is, Toyin Abraham. The love that radiates between them can brighten Nigeria power sytem."

Funke Akindele pays tribute to Iyabo, daughter

Legit.ng had reported that Funke Akindele showed excitement that her colleague, Iyabo Ojo was getting her daughter married.

She joined other moviemakers to celebrate Iyabo Ojo and her daughter over her wedding.

In the post, she wrote about Iyabo Ojo's dedication as a mother and prayed for the actress and her family. Fans applauded Akindele for her kind words and also wished that she would get her children married one day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng