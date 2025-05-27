Priscilla Ojo’s best friend, Enioluwa, has finally been spotted making a comment about her alleged pregnancy

Priscilla has been rumoured to be pregnant since her appearance with her man, Juma Jux, at the 2025 Headies Awards

In a new video that has been making the rounds on social media, influencer Enioluwa gave a befitting response to the interviewer

Nigerian content creator Enioluwa Adeolu has found himself trending after a fresh interview surfaced online.

Enioluwa, who recently landed in Tanzania for the final leg of JP2025, was interviewed and asked about Priscilla Ojo, his bestie.

Fans share their thoughts as Enioluwa responds to Priscy Ojo's pregnancy. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

The interviewer was curious to confirm if Priscilla was pregnant or not and asked Enioluwa. He stated that it was the first time he was hearing such rumours and that if Priscilla was indeed pregnant, he would have found out by now.

He also said that everyone wants the new couple to have kids, so it will happen at the right time. Enioluwa’s response and accent earned him accolades from social media users.

Watch the vidoe here:

How fans reacted to Enioluwa's interview

Read some reactions below:

@juma_priscy_stand said:

"Eni accent is that accent you use when you want to confuse detractors😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@respectilicious said:

"Yess Eni give dem 😂😂😂 I love how you gave them."

@asoebibyn said:

"As a naija boy😂😂😂😂😂his response is so hilarious 😂😂😂😂 In Eni 's voice I don't know prissy is pregnant 😂😂😂😂😂."

@ayetty205 said:

"😂😂😂Eni don't wound me with laugh,which kind accent be this😂."

@feliciayeboah673 said:

"Why you people ask him this nonsense question."

@turkey_brandchic said:

"Trust Eni to give them what they want to hear. She even ask Eni if Priscilla didn’t tell him."

@maizzyt_ said:

"Eni doing the Lord’s work. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾The country's media 🚯 🤯 Their national syndicated news stations interview protocols are on the same level as a gossip blog."

@itz_chayoma said:

"Everybody needs an Eni as a bestie. Wise one. Sha the interviewer caught u unawares."

@ba.ba.koo32 said:

"Tanzanias reporters oh God, am shocked they're not professional at all why this question Tanzanias came to Nigeria nothing like stupid question like this."

@fwilasmkc said:

"TANZANIAN MEDIA WITH SOME QUESTIONS 😮 IT SO DISGUSTING DID YOU GUY GO TO COLLEGE TO STUDY MEDIIA PERSONALITY OR WHAT."

@ekaette20 said:

"Tanzania journalism is nothing to write home about full of stupi//ty."

@bigsuccesssunny said:

"What type of question is dis😮 Were you supposed to ask such question?"

@nangondobnamilanzi said:

"I have laughed so hard."

@akintade_mariam said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂eni oluwa even switch to there language....my brother enioluwa you are made for this social life no body can tell me otherwise😂😂😂😂."

Source: Legit.ng