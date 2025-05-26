Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo receives a vibrant traditional welcome as the JP25 love celebration enters the final phase

Actress wins hearts online with her joyful dance at airport arrival, with fans hailing her spirit and family bond as videos of her moves with local drummers go viral

Social media is flooded with praise for Iyabo’s parenting and family unity, with netizens gushing over the Ojo clan’s love

Nollywood actress and proud mother Iyabo Ojo has set social media buzzing with excitement as she and her son, Festus Ojo, landed in Tanzania for the final leg of her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

A video making the rounds on Saturday, May 25, 2025, captured the heartfelt moment the stylish actress arrived at the Tanzanian airport, where she was warmly received by her daughter and a group of local drummers.

Iyabo didn’t waste any time before joining in the celebration, breaking into a joyful dance that left everyone around her smiling and cheering.

A glamorous, traditional, and white wedding was held in Nigeria in April. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/Instagram

Priscilla, who has been in Tanzania since the beginning of May, was seen embracing her mother with excitement as the family prepared for the final leg of what fans have dubbed the “wedding of the year.”

The wedding journey, tagged #JP25, began in February with a private ceremony in Tanzania, followed by a glamorous traditional and white wedding in Nigeria in April.

The upcoming May 28 finale in Tanzania is expected to be the grandest of them all, and fans are already eager for what’s to come.

Iyabo Ojo, ever the showstopper, proved once again why she’s loved across the continent. Her vibrant energy and love for family were evident in every step she danced.

See the video here:

Netizens react:

The videos quickly sparked thousands of reactions online, with fans praising the actress for her authenticity, motherhood, and commitment to her children’s happiness.

@kiddiesfantasy wrote:

"I can never get tired of this family.... The happiness is contagious."

@imagediva_millicent said:

"Gorgeous talented family. God is definitely pleased with Iyabo Ojo and her clan. Keep enjoying."

@oluwatobi_angel commented:

"In this life, have a functional family that loves and supports each other, including in-laws. The way I’m happy for this family ehn, may God give everyone that joy too!"

Others even praised the person who posted the video for brightening their day, while a few cheeky netizens couldn’t help but mention that some critics may suggest the money spent on the wedding could be used to help the less privileged.

Iyabo Ojo arrives in Tanzania dancing, reunites with daughter for JP25 finale. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/Instagram

Priscilla Ojo goes shopping for JP25

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, is getting massively prepared for her JP2025 finale..

The new bride took to her Instagram to share a video of herself getting ready for her big day.

In the video, Priscy went accessories shopping with celebrity fashion stylist Emmanuel Good News. In the clip, they were at a diamond store as they checked out an array of beautiful jewellery pieces and tried on some of them.

