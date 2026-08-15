Afrobeats star Davido took to social media on Saturday, August 15, to react to early results from the Osun State governorship election

Accord Party secured 125 votes against APC's 85 at former Governor Oyinlola's own polling unit in Okuku

Davido's car remark sparked a wave of reactions online as collation of results continued across the state

Davido wasted no time weighing in on the unfolding Osun State governorship election on Saturday, August 15, 2026, after early results showed incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke's Accord Party outperforming the APC at a particularly symbolic polling unit.

At former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola's polling unit in Okuku, Odo-Otin local government area, the Accord Party pulled in 125 votes against the APC's 85, a result that quickly circulated online.

Davido comments on early Osun election results as Governor Ademola Adeleke’s party records a win in a polling unit in Okuku. Photo: davido/oyinlola/aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

When a supporter shared the news, Davido quoted the post and fired back at Oyinlola, stating that the former governor would have to return the car given to him by Governor Adeleke.

Davido wrote:

"He needs to return our car."

The car controversy behind Davido's comment

The remark pointed directly at a simmering public dispute between Oyinlola and Adeleke's camp over a vehicle.

Oyinlola had pushed back against suggestions that the car was a personal gift from the governor, insisting that it was a statutory entitlement for former governors under Osun State law, specifically a vehicle replacement due every four years, and that the state actually still owed him additional vehicles.

See Davido's reaction to Olagunsoye Oyinlola's loss at his polling booth below:

Davido, nephew of Governor Adeleke and one of his most vocal campaigners throughout the day, was not done.

As results continued to trickle in from across the state's more than 3,700 polling units, he posted a second message, boasting that APC will respect the people of Osun state by force after the gubernatorial election process.

"After this election, una go respect OSUN people by force!!! #OsunDecides2026."

Earlier in the day, the Afrobeats superstar had been urging voters online to hold their ground at polling units, demand that results be uploaded to INEC's IReV portal, and guard their votes as counting began.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continued official collation as partial figures emerged from various local governments.

Check out Davido's post boasting of election victory below:

Fans react to Davido's posts

Davido's comments drew a range of responses online:

@adebola_obafemi wrote:

"Yes very important, na ingrate him be, he even say na Osun state government give am not Gov Adeleke, Abeg who be Osun state government and who be Gov Adeleke, lol Oponu Old man"

@donnechisom shared:

"I knew that he will win. I already congratulated him since before now. IMOLE is so real and kind hearted. I'm not from osun I have never been there but I feel his good governance and responsibility to the people of osun. CONGRATULATIONS IMOLE CONGRATULATIONS ADELEKE'S...."

@BigMikeNG_ commented:

"OBO just dey cook everybody, everywhere, today food just surplus"

@pauledwin6229 wrote:

"I'm just waiting for the final results APC has to know that Nigerian youths has wake up 2027 he is losing"

@OxCode100 said:

"Yes return it. If e reach ur turn no follow ur helper fight"

Gov Adeleke's billionaire brother spotted at polling unit

Legit.ng reported that Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, also exercised his civic duty in Osun state.

The businessman was captured on camera in the queue with other voters at his polling unit. His humble appearance sparked reactions, as many praised Davido's father.

Source: Legit.ng