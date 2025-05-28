Iyabo Ojo was pictured making a grand entrance at her daughter’s wedding to her lover in Tanzania.

In the clip, Funke Akindele was seen holding her as the two danced beautifully into the venue

Fans were impressed by the video and shared their thoughts on Funke Akindele’s thoughtful gesture towards her colleague

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shown that she is a shoulder to lean on in times of need. The mother of two faced backlash for not attending Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s Nigerian wedding a few months ago.

However, she paid glowing tributes to the couple and her colleague, tagging them in her posts.

Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele wear matching dress to JP 2025. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The high-grossing actress chose to attend the grand finale of the ceremony in Tanzania, where videos and pictures of her and her colleague arriving at the airport surfaced online.

In a trending video, Funke Akindele was seen with the mother of the bride as they made a grand entrance at the wedding venue.

Another actress, Lola Alao, who lost her mother a few months ago, was also seen dancing behind the two actresses.

Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele dance at Priscilla Ojo's wedding. Photo credit@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo show dance steps

Both Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele were seen dancing arm in arm. They wore matching flowing gowns for the lavish ceremony and wore beautiful smiles as they sang and danced into the venue.

Recall that Funke Akindele and her colleague, Jaiye Kuti, were also spotted arriving in Tanzania for the grand finale of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding a few days ago

The Jenifa star and her colleague shared a heartwarming moment speaking about each other in Tanzania. They were seen gushing over each other and speaking glowingly about their friendship.

Many fans applauded them for their maturity and understanding, despite earlier criticism directed at Funke Akindele.

See the Instagram video here:

Reactions trail video of Iyabo, Funke Akindele

A few of the fans of the two moviemakers had something to say about their videos. They praised them, but more people celebrated Funke Akindele over her gesture. Here are a few comments below:

@preyz_glow commented:

"I still prefer the Nigerian wedding tho."

@hunpevi_folorunsho_williams_22 shared:

"This is a real definition of we will meet at the top and everyone will be happy."

@oreoluwa_khadijat146 wrote:

"Lafunky Mi, I just love this."

@itskerenkezia_ stated:

"The joy of every parents. God bless them."

@olu.wakemiajayi shared:

"So sweet to watch."

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project. Funke Akindele also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success. However, a fan scolded her for it.

The man stated that she was supposed to be praying in secret and her father who heard her in secret would reward her for her deeds instead of recording it with a camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng