Sporadic gunshots rang out at the Ataoja D Ward 4 collation centre in Osogbo on Saturday night, August 15, during the 2026 Osun governorship election

Security personnel fired shots into the air and released canisters within the Union Baptist Primary School premises for over 15 minutes

The shooting sent residents and people near the collation centre fleeing for safety as result collation was ongoing across the state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Gunshots disrupted proceedings at a governorship election collation centre in Osogbo, Osun state, on Saturday night, August 15, 2026, sending residents and bystanders fleeing the area.

As reported by The Punch, the incident took place at Union Baptist Primary School, the designated Ataoja D Ward 4 collation centre, between 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm. Security personnel were responsible for the shooting, though the reason for the discharge of weapons was not immediately established.

Security personnel fire shots as proceedings are disrupted at the Osun governorship election collation centre in Osogbo on Saturday night, August 15, 2026.

Source: Original

A journalist who was near the scene observed security operatives firing repeatedly into the air. Canisters were also released within the school premises during the episode. The gunshots continued for more than 15 minutes, and many people in the vicinity scrambled to find cover as the situation unfolded.

Shooting disrupts Osun election night

The incident came at a tense moment, as officials across Osun state were in the middle of collating results from the day's governorship election. The disturbance at the Osogbo centre raised concerns about the safety of election officials, party agents, and journalists present at various collation points.

No immediate official statement was issued explaining what prompted the security personnel to open fire or release the canisters at the location.

INEC uploads 87.48% of results

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 3,292 of the 3,763 expected results from the Osun State governorship election on its Result Viewing platform (IReV).

The figure represents 87.48 per cent of the expected results, according to the latest update on the platform, recorded at 8:48 p.m.

Meanwhile, figures reviewed by Legit.ng on the Dataphyte election dashboard showed incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party in the lead.

Adeleke had 451,744 votes, representing 52.54 per cent of the votes recorded on the dashboard.

Source: Legit.ng