Jowizaza took to Instagram on Saturday to react publicly for the first time after his father's release from kidnappers

The socialite and son of billionaire Joseph Ezeokafor paired his post with a gospel song by Nathaniel Bassey

Fellow celebrities including Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest flooded the comments with prayers and thanksgiving

Jowizaza has finally spoken out after days of silence following his father's dramatic rescue from kidnappers, and his message to fans was short but loaded with emotion.

The socialite, whose full name is Joseph Ezeokafor Jnr and who is the son of billionaire businessman Joseph Ezeokafor, took to Instagram on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to share his first public reaction since news of his father's release from captivity broke.

Jowizaza finally breaks silence after his father regains freedom from captivity. Credit: jowizaza

Source: Instagram

His caption was just two words: "Forever grateful 🙏."

Rather than making a lengthy statement, Jowizaza let gospel music do much of the talking, featuring a song by renowned Nigerian gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey in the background of his post.

Recall that Jowizaza's father was abducted on August 4 while travelling to a prayer ground in Awka, Anambra State. His abduction sent shockwaves through his family, business associates, and the broader Anambra community.

Jowizaza shares new social media post after his billionaire father regains freedom. Credit: jowizaza

Source: Instagram

Jowizaza's first post after his father's release is below:

Celebrities React to Jowizaza's Post

The post, which gathered thousands of reactions within an hour of going up, drew an outpouring of support from some of Nigeria's most recognisable faces.

@obi_cubana wrote:

"Thank You Lord Jesus 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@kiddwaya commented:

"Thank you father lord 🙏🏾"

@cubana_chiefpriest shared:

"Thank God✌️"

@gracieuvoh added:

"We thank God for your family. Great news👏 May God guide strengthen your Dad."

@_chinenyenwa23 wrote:

"Thank you Jesus 🙏 daalu Chukwu oma"

Not everyone kept things solemn, though. A few followers saw an opportunity to have a laugh, with some cheekily requesting bank account details.

@keepingthisinfos wrote:

"@jowizazaa na to wash am for us online oo... Especially me. Small transfer no go bad 🔥🔥"

@kelvinlytle67 chimed in:

"Glad he is safe .. make I drop account number"

Jowizaza's sister drags him

Legit.ng previously reported that tensions within the Ezeokafor family have spilled into the open, with the eldest daughter of kidnapped Anambra businessman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor publicly blaming her younger brother for making their father a target.

Blessing Ezeokafor, in a string of Facebook posts on August 12, directed her frustration squarely at her brother Eberechukwu Ezeokafor, better known as Jowizaza, accusing him of fuelling the crisis through an exaggerated display of wealth on social media.

Her post also captured attention, stirring reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng