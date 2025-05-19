Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has shared her thoughts on African parenting and how it affected her child

The actress spoke about the effect of unhealed childhood trauma at the premiere of My Mother is a Witch

She related the scenario to how she raised her daughter, Michelle, and what she did to make amends

An intentional parenting advocate, Jayne Augoye, gave kudos to Mercy Aigbe for apologising to her daughter, shared lesson in her act

Mercy Aigbe, the Nigerian actress and cast member of the new film My Mother is a Witch, spoke passionately from the heart at the movie’s premiere.

At the event, the film star said being an African parent has a deep effect on children, which many fail to realise.

She explained that for many years, she was a single mother to her daughter Michelle and was very strict with her.

Abraham said at some point, her parenting style traumatised Michelle, adding that she didn’t even realise the damage.

The actress disclosed that recently, she picked up her phone to apologise to her daughter for her strict parenting style, after a moment of reflection.

The emotional moment resonated with many online users, both young and old, who applauded her for being such a thoughtful and courageous mother.

Watch the video here:

Mercy Aigbe's confession about parenting goes viral

Read some reactions below:

@fowooflagos said:

"I can relates… God pls heal fast n make every single mum happy. If u are dating a single mum, love her or pls let her be👏👏👏 her own man will come."

@ojulewastudio said:

"I cried 😢 Africa mothers , guess that how they were raised , one day my mom beat me so much I had to ask her if she was the one that gave birth to me 😂😂😂 , as I grew up I understood, in my 50s now and she have completely forgiven her ,we became friends ❤️ love her so much ❤️ I pray for godly wisdoms for every parent to navigate parenthood, so much pressure within & outside."

@flavoredcraft said:

"Even if i raise my mother from the dead, she no go apologize laelae 😂🤣."

@caaghair said:

"My mama instead of her to apologize, na me go still apologize for wetin I no understand. God bless all African mom it's not easy."

@olatohyemi said:

"Genz kids go collect apology immediately oo😂, you'll hear "Mummy say sorry, that's not fair " apology na water for here o 😂😂😂."

@iam_taurus7 said:

"I owe my own mom court case & she owe’s me a very longgggggg apology😢… either way na her turn to cry😭."

@olaleyechristianah said:

"My mana beg me still almost blind me😂😂😂😂😂....i love her still."

@loudbeauty_makeovers said:

"My heart is still heavy …. My mom has apologized several times after I got married but I’m still traumatized."

@bumzy_fabrics2 said:

"My mama ....make I no even talk...I had to learn to forgive and forget a lot of humiliation ,I still have the fear of being bullied to shut up."

@honnymontanastore said:

"Mercy you got my heart with this speech… wooshhh … God bless you."

"Apologising to your child models accountability" - Fabmumng publisher

An intentional parenting advocate, Jayne Augoye, has commended actress Mercy Aigbe for apologising to her daughter many years after being too harsh on her while raising her as a single mother.

The Fabmumng publisher believes there is nothing wrong with parents apologising to their kids when they are on the wrong side and noted that apologising to your child makes you a weak parent.

"Not at all. In fact, it is powerful. Apologising to your child shows humility, emotional intelligence, and models accountability. It teaches them that everyone, yes, even parents, can make mistakes and should own up to them. It humanises the parenting journey. I applaud Mercy for that."

Jayne declined the idea that parents are slacking off in raising their children as compared to how today's parents were raised. She also refused to blame modern-day parenting skills on the decadence in morality being openly displayed lately by children.

"No, let us not put the blame on parents alone. The society as a whole must take responsibility; schools, media, and religious institutions. It is not just about stricter parenting, it is about more intentional parenting. Plus, I always say we can not raise our kids the way our parents raised us, because that world no longer exists."

Mercy Aigbe’s daughter gushes over mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe's daughter, Michelle Gentry, showered encomiums on her mother as she spoke about her acting career.

The young model also appreciated the actress’s fans and supporters for their positive reviews towards her mum’s first cinema production.

Mercy, in response to the heartfelt post from her child, opened up about how she felt, triggering reactions online.

Sola Sanusi, HOD of the Entertainment Desk, contributed to this article. She provided exclusive commentary from a parenting advocate, Jayne Augoye of Fabmumng, on modern-day intentional parenting.

