A video showing Iyabo Ojo's reaction to a curvy guest at her daughter Priscilla and Juma Jux wedding finale in Tanzania has gone viral

The viral video showed the Nollywood actress exchanging pleasantries with the mystery guest

Iyabo Ojo's reaction after seeing the mystery guest's backside as she walked into the wedding venue has also left many Nigerians talking

More videos from Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding finale in Tanzania have continued to trend on social media.

Legit.ng previously reported that the videos showing the lavish venue for the Tanzanian wedding evoked reactions from Nigerians, who called for one last wedding in Nigeria.

One of the highlights of the event was a mystery female guest who attended Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding.

The mystery guest sparked reactions online after making a show-stopping appearance with her curve.

The unidentified curvy guest turned heads with her figure-hugging sequin dress and confident aura that left Iyabo Ojo speaking in tongues.

The short video captured the moment when the curvy guest exchanged pleasantries with Iyabo Ojo, before walking into the wedding venue.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover and music executive Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo, reacted to the preparations underway for his stepdaughter, Priscilla Ojo’s wedding.

Paulo, in a social media post called his lover, Iyabo Ojo his "Ezenwanyi" in the Igbo language, meaning “woman king” or "queen," as he wished her a great day.

The video showing the moment Iyabo Ojo exchanged pleasantries with a curvy guest at Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding in Tanzanian is below:

Reactions as curvy guest attends Priscilla's wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

teminioluwa15th_ said:

"Exactly like Ikebe super , o ga ju.."

travel_liesure10 commented:

"That camera man heaven na view once."

ropo1alaba said:

"Iyabo was bemused and had her mouth open for a moment before she could say something hilariously outrageous. There are many hills in East Africa though."

i_am_speshcial reacted:

"If I say it’s unattractive now they will say I am jealous cause my yansh is my size."

olajumokeowomoyela reacted:

"What the P shape is going on here?? What would some pay to have their body disfigurd??"

f9795p said:

"One of these women needs to attach helicopter on the backside so we can know who the oga of bbl is."

everythinggrubsngroceries reacted:

"God dey create sha."

adedasolaabdulmalikbalogun said:

"All of u can see what east africa got .ona go they make sakara for yeye yanch."

johnsonolalekan_tao said:

"Who else noticed the guy that met her last after iyabo and where he looks straight? Idi ofo."

Funke Akindele pays tribute to Iyabo, daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Funke Akindele expressed excitement that Iyabo Ojo's daughter was getting her daughter married.

Funke joined other actors to celebrate Iyabo Ojo and her daughter over her wedding. The mum of two wrote about Iyabo Ojo's dedication as a mother and prayed for the actress and her family.

