Davido Cries Out over Moves to Block His Entry Into Osun for Governorship Election
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- Davido raised the alarm on X early Saturday morning after being tipped off that soldiers were planning to deny him entry into Osun state
- The Afrobeats star had left the country for a music concert on Friday, August 14, ahead of the Osun governorship election
- Davido's update has sparked mixed reactions as Osun residents prepare to head to the polls
Afrobeats superstar Davido has spoken out after receiving credible information that soldiers were allegedly set to prevent him from returning to Osun state ahead of the state's governorship election.
The singer posted his frustration online in the early hours of Saturday, August 15, 2026, warning that any attempt to restrict his movement would not stand.
"I've been reliably informed that Soliders are trying to prevent me from entering Osun tomorrow, this won't happen, every citizen of Nigeria has the right to movement at any point of time," he wrote.
Davido had abroad to perform at a music concert on Friday, 14 August, and was expected to return to Osun for the governorship poll.
Osun Election Movement Restrictions
His post came amid a broader security clampdown in the state. Legit.ng reported that the police anounced a restriction on movement across the state from midnight on Friday, August 14, 2026, to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, as part of measures to ensure a peaceful and orderly election.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Anietie Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday ahead of the poll.
The police said only security agencies recognised and established under the Constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are authorised to perform security and law-enforcement duties in connection with the election.
Davido calls out APC over Osun election
Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido weighed in on the political developments in Osun State, where his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is seeking a second term as governor.
On Thursday, August 13, 2026, the singer took to X to allege that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought a fake national chairman to Osun State ahead of the election.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng