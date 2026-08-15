Davido raised the alarm on X early Saturday morning after being tipped off that soldiers were planning to deny him entry into Osun state

The Afrobeats star had left the country for a music concert on Friday, August 14, ahead of the Osun governorship election

Davido's update has sparked mixed reactions as Osun residents prepare to head to the polls

Afrobeats superstar Davido has spoken out after receiving credible information that soldiers were allegedly set to prevent him from returning to Osun state ahead of the state's governorship election.

The singer posted his frustration online in the early hours of Saturday, August 15, 2026, warning that any attempt to restrict his movement would not stand.

"I've been reliably informed that Soliders are trying to prevent me from entering Osun tomorrow, this won't happen, every citizen of Nigeria has the right to movement at any point of time," he wrote.

Davido had abroad to perform at a music concert on Friday, 14 August, and was expected to return to Osun for the governorship poll.

Osun Election Movement Restrictions

His post came amid a broader security clampdown in the state. Legit.ng reported that the police anounced a restriction on movement across the state from midnight on Friday, August 14, 2026, to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, as part of measures to ensure a peaceful and orderly election.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Anietie Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday ahead of the poll.

The police said only security agencies recognised and established under the Constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are authorised to perform security and law-enforcement duties in connection with the election.

Davido calls out APC over Osun election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido weighed in on the political developments in Osun State, where his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is seeking a second term as governor.

On Thursday, August 13, 2026, the singer took to X to allege that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought a fake national chairman to Osun State ahead of the election.

Source: Legit.ng