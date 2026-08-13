Popular Hausa comedian Tumbuleke died at the age of 86 in Kaduna after a prolonged illness

His son, Tukur Sani Gwarzo, confirmed the death, saying funeral prayers were held the same day at their Zaria Road residence

Tumbuleke rose to fame through his role in Gidan Kashe Ahu, a comedy programme that aired on FRCN and NTA in the 1980s

Veteran Hausa comedian Alhaji Muhammad Sani Gwarzo, popularly known as Tumbuleke, has passed away at 86 in Kaduna.

His death reportedly occurred at approximately 3 pm on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, bringing to a close the life of one of the most recognisable figures in Hausa entertainment.

Hausa comedian Tumbuleke died at the age of 86 in Kaduna after a prolonged illness. Photos: Tumbuleke.

Source: Instagram

According to reports by Daily Trust, Tumbuleke built his reputation through his work on Gidan Kashe Ahu, a beloved comedy programme that reached audiences across Nigeria via the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Television Authority during the 1980s.

His performances made him a household name among Hausa-speaking viewers and cemented his place as a pioneer of the genre.

Family Confirms Comedian's Death

One of his sons, Tukur Sani Gwarzo, spoke on behalf of the family to confirm the news. He described his late father as a warm and generous man who cherished the people in his life.

"Yes, our father died at about 3pm on Tuesday, and his funeral prayer was held on the same day. He was a good man who loved people," Tukur said.

The funeral prayers took place at the family's residence along Zaria Road in Kaduna on the same day he passed.

Gospel singer G.A Aworinde dies at 78. Photo: G.A Aworinde.

Source: Instagram

Gospel singer dies at 78

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's gospel music community mourned the loss of renowned Yoruba gospel singer and evangelist G.A. Idowu Aworinde

Aworinde was visually impaired but built a strong ministry through his music, reaching countless Christian families across Nigeria.

The late evangelist was known for beloved songs including Mo Ki Obi Mi and Ta Lo To Be, which remained popular among Yoruba Christians.

Source: Legit.ng