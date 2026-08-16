Prince Laja Adeoye, APM gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, spoke on Adeleke's re-election victory in Osun State

INEC figures showed Adeleke won 511,067 votes against APC's 444,815, securing 19 of 30 local government areas

Adeoye used the Osun result to issue a direct charge to Lagosians ahead of the 2027 governorship election

Prince Laja Adeoye, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on winning a second term in office following the August 2026 governorship election.

Results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from all 30 local government areas in Osun showed that Adeleke, running on the Accord Party platform, polled 511,067 votes against 444,815 votes recorded by his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prince Laja Adeoye congratulates Governor Ademola Adeleke on his Osun re-election victory. Photo: Laja

Source: Facebook

The margin of victory stood at 66,252 votes, with Adeleke carrying 19 local government areas to Oyebamiji's 11.

Adeoye Praises Osun Voters

Adeoye, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, described the result as proof that citizens can defend their mandate even in the face of heavy pressure. He cited what he called widespread voter intimidation, deployment of state resources in favour of the ruling party's candidate, and the freezing of Osun State accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as obstacles the electorate overcame.

"The outcome of this election is a powerful reminder to the ruling APC that a determined people cannot be defeated," Adeoye said.

"Even if all the funds in the nation's treasury are expended and every apparatus of the state is deployed against the will of the people, that will shall still prevail. The Osun electorate has shown Nigeria once again that votes, when protected and courageously cast, remain the ultimate weapon against political tyranny."

Lagos 2027 Warning Shot

Drawing a direct line from the Osun result to Lagos politics, Adeoye called on Lagosians to prepare for a similar shift in 2027. He argued that the APC has imposed a candidate on Lagos while residents continue to deal with annual flooding, traffic gridlock, youth unemployment, and a worsening housing crisis.

"I call on the good people of Lagos to brace up," he said. "In 2027, Lagosians can and must end APC misrule through the same resolve and the ballot box."

Adeoye also urged Nigerians to back the APM ahead of the 2027 general elections, pointing to Seyi Makinde as the party's presidential candidate. He described Makinde as a candidate of integrity capable of delivering good governance nationwide.

Closing his statement, Adeoye warned Governor Adeleke not to align with President Bola Tinubu's APC at the presidential level in 2027, saying such a move would constitute a betrayal of the Osun people who stood by the governor during a fiercely contested election.

"He must not take this hard-won mandate to the APC at the presidential level in 2027, as that would amount to a betrayal of the trust the people have placed in him," Adeoye warned.

The statement was issued by the media office of Prince Laja Adeoye on August 16, 2026.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng