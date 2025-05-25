There is a growing trend among Nigerian celebrities to make video content about their experiences with their kids

Many of these Nigerian celebrities are mostly first-time parents, as they shared the adorable videos with fans

From Lasisi Elenu to Kunle Remi, the trend keeps growing, with gospel singer Moses Bliss being the latest to join the group

Nigerian celebrities who are parents are beginning to jump on the trend of making funny videos out of their experiences with their children.

It is a well-known fact that children can be a handful, from making a mess to starting mischief.

Lasisi Elenu, Kunle Remi, other Nigerian celebs who share real-life parenting experiences with their fans. Credit: lasisielenu/kiekie

These experiences are not limited to everyday mothers and dads, as even celebrities' parents like Kunle Remi, Lasisi Elenu, Kiekie, among others, understand the feeling all too well.

In what is usually a move to bond with their kids amid their busy schedules, some celebrities have learnt to come up with videos showing their experiences with their children.

In this article, Legit.ng makes a list of Nigerian celebrities who create funny content about their experiences with their kids.

1. Actor Kunle Remi and his baby Wonder

Kunle Remi has moved from just dishing out movies to putting out videos of his fatherhood experience.

The actor, who is a first-time father, having welcomed his baby girl, Wonder, in 2025, has been sharing funny videos about his experience.

In one of his viral videos that gained attention, Kunle lamented his struggles with how to put his baby girl to sleep.

Another video showed Kunle crying out over a high-heeled shoe his wife, Tiwi, bought for their daughter.

The actor, in a reaction, said he didn't know how he would tell his baby girl he didn't have a hand in the purchase.

2. Lasisi Elenu and baby Rain

Lasisi Elenu, whose real name is Nosa Afolabi, became a father in 2022 when he and his wife welcomed their first child and daughter, Rain, in the UK.

Since becoming a father, the content creator and skit maker has been introducing his daughter into his series of skits and sharing videos of some of his experiences with her since becoming a father.

In one of his viral videos with baby Rain, which stirred reactions from celebrities, Lasisi, who expressed displeasure in his daughter's actions, punished her.

Following the responses from celebrities and fans, Lasisi would later share a funny video of him attempting to reconcile with his daughter.

3. Kiekie and daughter

The Nigerian actress and social media personality is one of the skit makers on this list, known for making funny videos with her daughter, Olawshonaolami, also known as Nola.

Legit.ng reported that in 2023, Kiekie shared a heartwarming video sharing what she loved about her daughter.

Like many celebrities, Kiekie also run a personal page in her daughter's name.

4. Moses Bliss and his baby boy

The gospel singer is the latest first-time father to join the trend of creating content about his experience as a parent.

Moses Bliss, who welcomed his first child with his wife, Marie Bliss, in 2025, has also made videos about his experience.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses shared a video showing how he now tiptoes around the house when his son is asleep.

The gospel singer also recently shared a funny video of him getting his son ready to become a singer like him.

5. Mercy Johnson and her four children

The Nollywood star is one of the popular celebrities who is known to create videos about her experiences with her four kids, even before it became a trend.

While some of her kids are already moving to the teenager phase, Mercy still creates time to create videos with her kids.

From videos about their family time, moments from birthday celebrations, Mercy Johnson is always posting content about the special memories.

