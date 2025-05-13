Nigerian actor Kunle Remi has gone online to share a glimpse into his new reality with his child, Wonder

The ace movie star, who welcomed his daughter with his wife Tiwi on March 26 shared a video online

They cried out over his inability to multitask while also trying to baby sit, after his wife went to the salon

Nigerian movie star Kunle Remi has been daily giving social media users gists about his reality as a new dad. The Nollywood actor, who has been serving fatherhood content back-to-back, has posted another one.

This time, he explained what he went through at the hands of Wonder, his daughter, after her mum stepped out to the salon. Apparently, his wife Tiwi had gone out and left Wonder in the care of her father.

Kunle Remi cried out online after his daughter spoilt his plans. Credit: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Because she was asleep, the actor didn’t think it would be much of a hassle to watch her. But while he got up to do other things, Wonder woke up and decided to disrupt his plans.

The obviously stressed actor cried out and asked his fans and fellow fathers why they failed to inform him what it would really look like.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Kunle Remi's clip about daughter trends

Read some reactions below:

@jummycutey said:

"Back her with wrapper and you are good to go with doing your fhingz. Weldone baba Wonder 🤣😊👩🏻‍🦯."

@ida.wakudumo said:

"😂😂😂😂 I’m laughing in Swahili. Baba miii, wonder is just eyeing you saying my dad doesn’t know what’s he is in for 😂😂😂 This is just the beginning nauuuu."

@ojulewastudio said:

"Carry her well jor , who did you ask , how do we tell you ? 😂 multi task and learn on the job daddy."

@beadornedbyyettie said:

"This is so REAL 😂😂 You never see anything baba mi 😂 We mummies even do fhingzz with our legs 😂."

@taymedee said

"Bros sing sweet songs ooo cos this one is making her roll eyes ooo 😂😂😂😂."

@tofunmi.ayomide said:

"This gal will let you know that she's not little wonder 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@divascorneronline said:

"Please our baby must not cry biko, that's our own o."

@wunmi_izuagie said:

"Sleep ko, sleep no. See as the girl give your camera bombastic side eye.🤣🤣🤣."

@ojulewastudio said:

"Carry her well jor , who did you ask , how do we tell you ? 😂 multi task and learn on the job daddy 😂."

@do2dtun said:

"You just start.. this doings can do your head in but it’s worth every effort and time.. you get till eternity to do it 😂😂😂😂."

@yinksone said:

"Baba you gonna have to let wonder get used to being put down dears. You gone have to allow her to cry small o. It's gone be hard but it's part of the training process. She will adjust. Now some babies get more smoke than others and may not agree las las but you'll never know unless you try bro."

@mamarazzi_pasta said:

"You o, doing finghz o, edit o, kini kan kini kan o...all of you will succumb to wonder's wants...whatever wonder wants, she gets☺️."

Kunle Remi queries daughter

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actor and new dad, Kunle Remi, updated his numerous fans on how his daddy duty is going.

The movie star shared a video of himself awake late at night because of his daughter, who needed his attention.

Kunle Remi’s funny interaction with his baby girl raised hilarious reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts.

