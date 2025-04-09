Nollywood actor and new dad, Kunle Remi, has updated his numerous fans on how his daddy duty is going

The movie star shared a video of himself awake late at night because of his daughter, who needed his attention

Kunle Remi’s funny interaction with his baby girl raised hilarious reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi made social media headlines after he shared a funny video of himself with his newborn daughter.

The movie star who recently announced his daughter’s birth took to his Instagram page to share a clip of how he was coping with taking care of the baby girl.

In the clip, Kunle Remi was cradling his child as she made sounds of discomfort while keeping him awake. The Anikulapo star quizzed his daughter about what she wanted as he wondered why she wasn’t sleeping.

Nigerians react as Kunle Remi queries daughter for keeping him awake.

According to the movie star, his daughter’s mates are sound asleep in their various homes. He also said that he didn’t have milk to feed the child and that she would cry if he decided to stop carrying her or put her in her bassinet.

In his words:

“What do you want? Your mates are sleeping. You’re back at it again. I don’t have bosoms that I can squeeze out fresh milk for you. What do you want? Talk to me. If you can just tell me now, I’m going to do it. If I put you down, you will cry, if I put you in the bassinet, you will cry. What do you want? Your mates are sleeping.”

See the video below:

Recall that Kunle Remi shared the testimony of his daughter’s birth with Nigerians on social media as he revealed her unique names, which were in line with God’s blessing in her life.

According to the former Gulder Ultimate Search winner, his daughter’s birth was a tough one as he and his wife, Boluwatiwi, made an unsettling discovery during her pregnancy, which led to her being on permanent bed rest. Kunle Remi disclosed that their baby was delivered prematurely.

Fans react to video of Kunle Remi in distress as newborn daughter keeps him awake.

Reactions as Kunle Remi updates fans on his daddy duties

The video of Kunle Remi nursing his baby girl in the middle of the night raised a series of comments from netizens. While some of them were amused by his predicament, others praised the actor for not leaving his child’s care to his wife:

Emmy.yea said:

“His mates are not sleeping o...😂.”

Kryztalclaire wrote:

“The baby wants to be "doing fhings".”

_mzvalentino said:

“Lmao babies will test you 😂.”

Iam_ifeoluwakiitan said:

“You never see anyfin😂. You go ask tire😂.”

Kirasecretskincare said:

“Kunle u just start Night vigil service😂😂😂😂.”

Claire__luxury__perfumes2 said:

“Baby wonder wants wondrous milks na😂.”

Sugarjt wrote:

“You will reap what you sow, this is what it actually means 😂.”

Cecilia__remi said:

“Babies will make you lose your sleep. Some will cry almost all through the night.”

Kaybeeoflagos said:

“He just start 😂😂 na so you go continue till 6months 😂😂.”

_folashaday wrote:

“If the baby talks now Shey you won’t leave the baby and Japa through the window ehn Daddy 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

“What a wonderful father figure. Most men will leave everything for their wives.”

Starpan_property_brokers said:

“This people shares too much these days.”

Ajokealadire_abela.2 wrote:

“Sisterhood and motherhood,se make we tell KR😂😂😂😂😂,una neva see anything.”

Kunle Remi and wife mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, marked a milestone in their marriage.

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, the movie star and his partner clocked one year together as a married couple.

On the day they got married, the internet buzzed with the celebration of love, and the couple reportedly had over 40 million impressions and views from those who watched online.

