A video showing how Pretty Mike arrived at a recent event has drawn the attention of many social media users

The socialite, known for his dramatic entrances, was seen at the ceremony accompanied by models dressed in lawyers' attire

Reports of the action that may allegedly be taken against him sparked a series of reactions from fans, who shared their observations about the socialite

Lagos socialite Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike, may face legal consequences over his actions at a recent event.

The businessman shared a video showing how he arrived at the event, accompanied by more than 10 models dressed in lawyers' regalia.

Reactions as Pretty Mike is to face legal action over use of models as lawyers at event. Photo credit@prettymike

Source: Instagram

In the caption of his post, he stated that he was honouring men in wigs in Nigeria.

In a post circulating online, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria known as Maritime Guy on X reacted to Pretty Mike's video.

According to him, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is aware of the socialite's actions at the event, and appropriate steps will be taken.

Fans react to possible action against Pretty Mike

Reacting to the development, fans of the nightlife businessman were divided. Many said they were not surprised that such action might be taken against him.

They noted that he is known for making dramatic appearances at parties and hoped he would learn from the experience.

Some also stated that he should have learned from his previous encounter with law enforcement after he was arrested a few months ago, and his nightclub was shut down over allegations made against him.

Pretty Mike continued to trend after case with NDLEA. Photo credit@prettymike

Source: Instagram

Recall that a few months ago, authorities shut down the socialite's nightclub over allegations that illicit substances were found on the premises.

He was detained, and his business premises were searched. However, he later won the case in court after nothing incriminating was found at the nightclub.

Pretty Mike reacted to his victory against the NDLEA a few weeks ago and shared an appreciation message to his family and those who stood by him during the ordeal.

He also commended the agency for its efforts in combating substance abuse in Nigeria and for ensuring justice was served in his case.

See the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Pretty Mike

Here are comments below:

@jaynecrystal_18 stated:

"I knew this was coming."

@hor_yiza said:

"Dat one from wahala won put himself for another one."

@evino4life_fx said:

"Na this one una for dey show muscle."

@kimberlyomoye wrote:

"Very good. Turning everything to ridicule! Unemployment is that you?"

@_blossom.dickson shared:

"The lawyers that subjected themselves to such ridicule nko?It’s a lawyer that will still represent him."

Pretty Mike publicly bathes lady inside nightclub

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Pretty Mike trended over his strange display at a nightclub in Lagos.

A video made the rounds of the public figure’s display with a lady inside a bathtub at the establishment. Pretty Mike’s questionable moves had netizens querying him about his motives after the clip went viral online.

Source: Legit.ng