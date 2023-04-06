A cute video clip of popular skit maker Kie Kie and her daughter Shonaola Ilori has gone viral online as netizens react to the baby's adorable smile

In the post shared on Shonaola's page, Kie Kie noted the one thing she likes the most about her baby, which is how excited she always is every morning

The lady comedian noted that her baby doesn't take too long to get going in the morning just like herself

Famous comedienne and skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kie Kie, recently got people blushing over a cute clip of her daughter, Shonaola, that she shared online.

In the viral clip, the little princess was seen looking so cute that several celebrities couldn't help but drop comments on the page. One of the celebrities who reacted to the post was Jemima Osunde noting that the baby looks so much like Kie Kie.

In the caption of the post, Kie Kie revealed one of the things she loves the most about her daughter. She noted that it was how excited she usually is in the morning when she wakes up.

Kie Kie noted that her baby wakes up in the morning always in a sharp mood and ready for the day's activities.

See the cute video of Kie Kie's baby below:

See the comments that the cute clip of Kie Kie's baby stirred online

@jemimaosunde:

"If you put one glue-less frontal on her head now, KPAM!!! That’s you KieKie this child said, this your face, WE MUST SHARE IT!!!! Ah ah."

@marradiva:

"I just dey here dey smile like Mumu she is beautiful."

@olubukola.__:

"Ahn ahn kiekie said copy and paste."

@nanfegeoffrey:

"Everything like mommy nothing from daddy this is not fair."

@zeeyyiza3:

"Are the long legs for me just like momma's."

@khemii__:

"Who else watched this cutie more than 3 times."

@aduke_adeh:

"Nola mummy is not running now. See resemblance."

@adufeshood:

"Carbon copy, see long legs."

@tiwalade0307:

"See baby shape hip building."

Comedian Kie Kie surprises many as she announces pregnancy with cute video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when popular comedian and influencer Adeaga Bukunmi, better known as Kie Kie, was about to become a first-time mum, and she shared the good news with her followers on Instagram.

Kie Kie shared a beautiful video of herself with her baby bump. She showered the baby in the womb with heart-melting words.

She also mentioned some of the names the baby will bear when she eventually gives birth to him or her and sang emotional songs for the baby and her pregnancy journey.

