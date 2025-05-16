Moses Bliss has shared a hilarious video depicting his new way of living after he and his wife welcomed their first child

The gospel singer in the video showed how he now moves around the house when his baby is asleep

Moses Bliss' funny video has elicited reactions from fans and celebrities, as many teased him, while others welcomed the singer to parenthood

Popular Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss has stirred reactions with a hilarious video depicting his new lifestyle following the birth of his son.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses and his wife, Marie Bliss, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2025.

The couple, who married in March 2024, shared the joyous news via Moses' Instagram page as congratulatory message poured in for the singer and his wife.

While Moses and his wife are yet to make their baby's face public, the singer appeared to already be having his share of fatherhood.

In a recent video shared via his Instagram page on Friday, May 16, Moses shared a video depicting how he now tiptoe around his house when his baby is asleep.

A clip captured the singer tiptoeing into a room as he gently closed the door behind him. Despite his attempt not to disturb, a baby voice could be heard with every movement he made.

Moses Bliss, in a caption of the video, asked his fans if he was the only one going through this experience as a father as he wrote, "Who can relate?"

In related news Legit.ng recalls reporting that actor Kunle Remi also shared a video showing the high-heeled shoe his wife, Tiwi, bought for their baby girl.

The actor said he didn't know how he would tell his daughter that he didn't have a hand in her mother's actions.

The video of Moses Bliss showing how he now walks at home when his baby is asleep is below:

Reactions trail Moses Bliss' funny video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

bongi4krist_music said:

"You never see anything. Welcome to the club."

psalmistrebecka said:

"Daddy wey dey pamper got acting skills sha."

vichianoevents

"Lolo baby bliss doesn't like noise pls like his dad."

officialsamsong said:

"Ahhhhh! Moses, why you self dey go open doors when the baby is sleeping. What are you looking for?"

katexcel wrote:

"Baby don turn you to content creator."

sandymax_10 said:

"Hmmmmm that’s the life I’m living now, God bless all parents."

victorychildcarecenter wrote:

"Dem babies ears don't sleep ohh Welcome to parenting."

godwin_obk said:

"Even if you don't make any sound, they must wake up."

joepraize_de_emperor said:

"You never see anything… This one na rehearsal… I get update sha. Will tell you what to do."

What Moses Bliss said about Ebuka Songs

In other news via Legit.ng, the singer dismissed rumours of grudges between him and Ebuka Songs.

Moses Bliss added that despite Ebuka's unexpected exit from his music label, he harboured no ill feelings towards him.

He disclosed that he prayed about Ebuka Songs' request to pursue a solo career and subsequently gave his blessing for him to follow his path.

