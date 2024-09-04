Mercy Johnson has shared a fun video of her children resuming school after the long vacation

The Nollywood actress could be seen in the video showing her dance moves to rejoice over children's resumption

Mercy Johnson, who also prayed for teachers, stirred funny comments from many of her fans as well as colleagues

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson couldn't help but breathe a sigh of relief as her children resumed school after the long summer vacation.

The mother of four shared a video of her kids with their bags as they head to school, with her following closely behind.

Mercy Johnson's children resume school. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

However, the actress, who was excited to be left alone, was seen showing her dance moves as a sign of celebration.

Not stopping there, Mercy also prayed for teachers, looking happy to send her kids back to their waiting arms in school.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the video on her social media timeline, Mercy wrote in a caption,

"I don’t know about you but this is me right now God bless all Teachers."

Watch the video Mercy Johnson shared below:

Recall that Mercy Johnson recently made waves on social media over her 40th birthday.

Fans react to Mercy Johnson's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

mumsneedsbackup

"At least mummy will rest small now God bless you sis."

looking_for_lucia:

"I watched this multiple tyms bcs of that lovely bags… it’s very Demure, very classy, very beautiful."

lucielyon_beauty:

"Ours is next week I can’t wait."

nelo.b_official:

"Make them carry their wahala dey goo abeg na me happy pass."

alberthappiness:

"I can’t wait for my twins to resumed back, i have age a lot since dis holiday seasons becos of shout shout."

porsh687:

"Atleast u can have time to act new movies for ur fans to watch 😂😂😂….good morning maaa."

Regina Daniels celebrates Mercy Johnson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels sweetly celebrated Mercy Johnson’s 40th birthday.

The mum of two shared photos of sweet moments she had spent with the celebrant and her family

Regina accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption, where she explained how much Mercy Johnson means to her.

Source: Legit.ng