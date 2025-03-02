Comedian Lasisi Elenu has reacted after his 2-year-old daughter misbehaved at home, he stated that he does not get angry for long

The little girl was punished by his father as he warned her sternly in the recording while she was standing against the wall

Some celebrities reacted to the video and tried to caution the funny man, some insisted that the little girl should be punished

Skit maker, Nosa Afolabi, professionally known as Lasisi Elenu, has been sighted dealing his daughter, Rain Afolabi.

In the video, shared on the skit maker's social media handle, the little girl, who enjoyed a lavish birthday years ago, was said to have disobeyed her father.

According to the funnyman, his daughter had misbehaved, which was why she was being punished.

Rain, the skit maker daughter was standing and facing the wall with her hands raised up.

Lasisi Elenu warns daughter

In the recording, Lasisi Elenu was heard telling his daughter that some things have consequences.

The skit maker asked if something was wrong with her for misbehaving. He also asserted that no one was Rain's mate in the house.

The content creator said that he spoke with his daughter, and she was giving him attitude. He warned her to listen to instruction next time. And shared the consequences of disobedience.

Not done, Lasisi Elenu disclosed that he was not joking with his daughter and instructed her to keep standing where she was.

Despite his strictness, Lasisi Elenu has been a good friend to his daughter. He once shared a video of the little girl taking ice cream for the first time, and her reaction was priceless.

How celebrities reacted

Some celebrities including, Rita Dominic, Asisat Oshoala, Real Warri Pikin reacted to the video.

They warned the skit maker from punishing their baby and pleaded that he should release her.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Lasisi Elenu's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the funnyman about his daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@obi_ni commented:

"Ride on, you must hear word our dear Rain. Correction is part of growth."

@asisat_oshoala said:

"You’re violating her human right,we need a lawyer."

@onyiluvsu said:

"For Ambassador? Warapun na?"

@heynonso wrote:

"Two year old wan turn baddie, you must hear word today."

@ritadominics stated:

"Leave the poor baby alone Lasisi."

@that_akwa_ibomgirl wrote:

"Are you talking to a whole brand ambassador like that?"

@yemizele stated:

"Haaaa! Daddy we are sorry ooo."

Lasisi Elenu shares video of wife's pregnancy

Legit.ng also earlier reported how Lasisi Elenu used his heavily pregnant wife, Nonso Adika to create content on social media and sparked reactions.

In the caption of the video, the humour merchant was amazed about pregnancy cravings as he revealed the hilarious things Nonso loves to do.

Nigerians trooped to the comments section of the video to share mixed reactions, as some prayed for his wife to have safe delivery.

