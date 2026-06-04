Everything you need to know about the Animal Science JAMB subject combination before you register
The JAMB subject combination for Animal Science includes English, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics. The exact requirements may vary slightly depending on whether the course is offered under the Faculty of Agriculture or treated as a specialised branch of biosciences at some universities.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- JAMB subject combination for Animal Science
- WAEC subject combination for Animal Science
- Direct Entry requirements for Animal Science
- What courses are required for Animal Science?
- What is the best university to study Animal Science in Nigeria?
- Polytechnics that offer Animal Science in Nigeria
- What is the subject combination for Animal Science in JAMB?
- What is the JAMB cut-off mark for Animal Science?
- What faculty is Animal Science in FUTO?
Key takeaways
- The JAMB subject combination for Animal Science includes English, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics.
- Prospective UTME candidates must also obtain at least five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, including English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology or Agricultural Science.
- Most Nigerian universities set a JAMB cut-off mark for Animal Science between 140 and 180, while highly competitive institutions may require scores as high as 200.
JAMB subject combination for Animal Science
To study Animal Science at the university through JAMB, a candidate must sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with the required subject combination.
According to 2026 JAMB Brochure, Animal Science is most commonly offered under the Faculty of Agriculture. However, a few institutions may offer it as a specialised program under their Faculty of Science or Life Sciences. Below are the JAMB subject combinations recommended for each faculty offering the program.
- Faculty of Agriculture: Chemistry, biology or Agricultural Science, and mathematics or physics.
- Faculty of Science/Life Sciences: Biology, chemistry, physics or mathematics.
WAEC subject combination for Animal Science
Meeting the required WAEC subject combination for Animal Science qualifies you for admission and equips you to handle the scientific content of the program. Candidates must therefore have the following O-Level credits in relevant subjects.
- Faculty of Agriculture: Five (5) credit passes, including:English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and one additional science subject such as Physics..
- Faculty of Science/Life Sciences: Five (5) credit passes, including English language, mathematics, biology, chemistry, and physics.
Direct Entry requirements for Animal Science
Direct Entry into Animal Science requires meeting certain academic standards. Here are the key requirements you need to know before applying.
- Faculty of Agriculture: Two (2) A' Level passes in Chemistry and one from Biology/Botany/Zoology/Agricultural Science, Economics, or Mathematics. ND/HND with at least a lower credit/merit pass in relevant agricultural programs.
- Faculty of Science/Life Sciences: Two (2) A' Level passes in Biology and Chemistry. ND/HND upper credit in relevant biological science disciplines.
What courses are required for Animal Science?
Students in this programme study a broad mix of biological and technical subjects. Core Animal Science courses typically required for graduation include:
- Animal Nutrition and Biochemistry: Covers feed formulation, metabolic processes, and the dietary needs of livestock.
- Animal Breeding and Genetics: Focuses on genetic improvement, inheritance of traits, and the use of biotechnology in livestock development.
- Animal Physiology and Reproduction: Explores the body systems of farm animals, reproductive cycles, and techniques such as artificial insemination.
- Livestock Production and Management: Involves practical animal husbandry for poultry, pigs, small livestock, and ruminants like cattle, sheep, and goats.
What is the best university to study Animal Science in Nigeria?
If you are seeking high-quality academic training and advanced research facilities, some of the best universities in Nigeria to study Animal Science include:
- University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
- Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)
- Rivers State University (RSU)
- University of Ibadan (UI)
- Kaduna State University (KASU)
- Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
- Federal University, Lafia (FULAFIA)
- Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
- National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)
- Ambrose Alli University (AAU)
- University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)
- Taraba State University (TASU)
- University of Calabar (UNICAL)
- Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)
- Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU)
- Benue State University (BSUM)
- University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
- Landmark University
- Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)
- Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU)
- University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)
- Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)
- University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM)
- Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU)
- Kwara State University (KWASU)
- Ekiti State University (EKSU)
- Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
- University of Uyo (UNIUYO)
- Imo State University (IMSU)
- Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)
- Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU)
- Adamawa State University (ADSU)
- Ebonyi State University (EBSU)
- University of Benin (UNIBEN)
- Bayero University Kano (BUK)
- Osun State University (UNIOSUN)
- Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK)
- Abia State University (ABSU)
- Niger Delta University (NDU)
Polytechnics that offer Animal Science in Nigeria
Several accredited Nigerian polytechnics approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) offer Animal Science–related programmes, including Animal Health and Production Technology (ND). These include:
- Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta
- College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Mando, Kaduna
- Division of Agricultural Colleges, Ahmadu Bello University (DAC-ABU)
- Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan
- Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom
- Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Owerri
- Binyaminu Usman College of Agriculture, Hadejia
- Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora
- Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo
- Mohamet Lawan College of Agriculture, Maiduguri
- Anambra State College of Agriculture, Mgbakwu
- Plateau State College of Agriculture, Garkawa
- Yobe State College of Agriculture, Gujba
- College of Agriculture, Jalingo
- Bauchi State College of Agriculture, Bauchi
- Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture, Yandev
- Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
- Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma
What is the subject combination for Animal Science in JAMB?
To register for Animal Science in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the required subject combination includes English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics. However, the specific options may vary depending on the faculty requirements of the institution you choose.
What is the JAMB cut-off mark for Animal Science?
Highly competitive federal and top-tier state universities generally set the JAMB cut-off mark for Animal Science between 180 and 200, standard state universities often set it between 150 and 170, while private institutions and less competitive schools may admit candidates with scores between 140 and 150.
What faculty is Animal Science in FUTO?
At the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Animal Science and Technology is offered through the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT).
Understanding the Animal Science JAMB subject combination helps you focus on the right subjects when applying for the course. It also ensures a smoother admission process by clarifying the required UTME subjects, WAEC credits, and Direct Entry requirements, while better preparing you for success in the programme.
Legit.ng recently published an article on FUTA school fees for 2026. The fees include tuition and other academic charges for both fresh and returning students. Newly admitted students are required to pay an acceptance fee to confirm their admission into FUTA before proceeding with the payment of school fees.
The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has released an updated fee structure outlining the payments required from students for the new academic session. Acceptance and school fees are paid via the Remita platform on the official FUTA student portal.
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