The JAMB subject combination for Animal Science includes English, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics. The exact requirements may vary slightly depending on whether the course is offered under the Faculty of Agriculture or treated as a specialised branch of biosciences at some universities.

JAMB subject combination for Animal Science includes Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics. Photo: @jamb_official, @faysoma on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The JAMB subject combination for Animal Science includes English, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics.

Prospective UTME candidates must also obtain at least five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, including English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology or Agricultural Science .

must also obtain at least five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, including . Most Nigerian universities set a JAMB cut-off mark for Animal Science between 140 and 180, while highly competitive institutions may require scores as high as 200.

JAMB subject combination for Animal Science

To study Animal Science at the university through JAMB, a candidate must sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with the required subject combination.

Animal Science is mainly offered under the Faculty of Agriculture. Photo: @nigerianpostng (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

According to 2026 JAMB Brochure, Animal Science is most commonly offered under the Faculty of Agriculture. However, a few institutions may offer it as a specialised program under their Faculty of Science or Life Sciences. Below are the JAMB subject combinations recommended for each faculty offering the program.

Faculty of Agriculture: Chemistry, biology or Agricultural Science, and mathematics or physics.

Chemistry, biology or Agricultural Science, and mathematics or physics. Faculty of Science/Life Sciences: Biology, chemistry, physics or mathematics.

WAEC subject combination for Animal Science

Meeting the required WAEC subject combination for Animal Science qualifies you for admission and equips you to handle the scientific content of the program. Candidates must therefore have the following O-Level credits in relevant subjects.

Faculty of Agriculture: Five (5) credit passes, including:English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and one additional science subject such as Physics..

Five (5) credit passes, including:English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and one additional science subject such as Physics.. Faculty of Science/Life Sciences: Five (5) credit passes, including English language, mathematics, biology, chemistry, and physics.

Direct Entry requirements for Animal Science

Direct Entry into Animal Science requires meeting certain academic standards. Here are the key requirements you need to know before applying.

Admission to Animal Science requires at least two relevant A-Level passes. Photo: @NiasNigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Faculty of Agriculture: Two (2) A' Level passes in Chemistry and one from Biology/Botany/Zoology/Agricultural Science, Economics, or Mathematics. ND/HND with at least a lower credit/merit pass in relevant agricultural programs.

Two (2) A' Level passes in Chemistry and one from Biology/Botany/Zoology/Agricultural Science, Economics, or Mathematics. ND/HND with at least a lower credit/merit pass in relevant agricultural programs. Faculty of Science/Life Sciences: Two (2) A' Level passes in Biology and Chemistry. ND/HND upper credit in relevant biological science disciplines.

What courses are required for Animal Science?

Students in this programme study a broad mix of biological and technical subjects. Core Animal Science courses typically required for graduation include:

Animal Nutrition and Biochemistry: Covers feed formulation, metabolic processes, and the dietary needs of livestock.

Covers feed formulation, metabolic processes, and the dietary needs of livestock. Animal Breeding and Genetics: Focuses on genetic improvement, inheritance of traits, and the use of biotechnology in livestock development.

Focuses on genetic improvement, inheritance of traits, and the use of biotechnology in livestock development. Animal Physiology and Reproduction: Explores the body systems of farm animals, reproductive cycles, and techniques such as artificial insemination.

Explores the body systems of farm animals, reproductive cycles, and techniques such as artificial insemination. Livestock Production and Management: Involves practical animal husbandry for poultry, pigs, small livestock, and ruminants like cattle, sheep, and goats.

What is the best university to study Animal Science in Nigeria?

If you are seeking high-quality academic training and advanced research facilities, some of the best universities in Nigeria to study Animal Science include:

Top Nigerian universities for Animal Science offer quality training and research facilities. Photo: @theanuadeboye (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

Rivers State University (RSU)

University of Ibadan (UI)

Kaduna State University (KASU)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Federal University, Lafia (FULAFIA)

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

Ambrose Alli University (AAU)

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

Taraba State University (TASU)

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU)

Benue State University (BSUM)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Landmark University

Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

FUTO is one of the best universities offering the Animal Science course. Photo: @F.U.T.O.Nigeria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU)

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)

University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM)

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU)

Kwara State University (KWASU)

Ekiti State University (EKSU)

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

University of Uyo (UNIUYO)

Imo State University (IMSU)

Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU)

Adamawa State University (ADSU)

Ebonyi State University (EBSU)

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Bayero University Kano (BUK)

Osun State University (UNIOSUN)

Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK)

Abia State University (ABSU)

Niger Delta University (NDU)

Polytechnics that offer Animal Science in Nigeria

Several accredited Nigerian polytechnics approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) offer Animal Science–related programmes, including Animal Health and Production Technology (ND). These include:

Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta, is among the polytechnics offering the Animal Science course. Photo: @abcoad (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta

College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Mando, Kaduna

Division of Agricultural Colleges, Ahmadu Bello University (DAC-ABU)

Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan

Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom

Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Owerri

Binyaminu Usman College of Agriculture, Hadejia

Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora

Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo

Mohamet Lawan College of Agriculture, Maiduguri

Anambra State College of Agriculture, Mgbakwu

Plateau State College of Agriculture, Garkawa

Yobe State College of Agriculture, Gujba

College of Agriculture, Jalingo

Bauchi State College of Agriculture, Bauchi

Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture, Yandev

Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri

Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma

What is the subject combination for Animal Science in JAMB?

To register for Animal Science in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the required subject combination includes English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics. However, the specific options may vary depending on the faculty requirements of the institution you choose.

What is the JAMB cut-off mark for Animal Science?

Highly competitive federal and top-tier state universities generally set the JAMB cut-off mark for Animal Science between 180 and 200, standard state universities often set it between 150 and 170, while private institutions and less competitive schools may admit candidates with scores between 140 and 150.

Animal Science cut-off marks in Nigerian universities range from 180 to 200 in top schools to 140 to150 in less competitive institutions. Photo: @CampusIntelNG (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What faculty is Animal Science in FUTO?

At the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Animal Science and Technology is offered through the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT).

Understanding the Animal Science JAMB subject combination helps you focus on the right subjects when applying for the course. It also ensures a smoother admission process by clarifying the required UTME subjects, WAEC credits, and Direct Entry requirements, while better preparing you for success in the programme.

Legit.ng recently published an article on FUTA school fees for 2026. The fees include tuition and other academic charges for both fresh and returning students. Newly admitted students are required to pay an acceptance fee to confirm their admission into FUTA before proceeding with the payment of school fees.

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has released an updated fee structure outlining the payments required from students for the new academic session. Acceptance and school fees are paid via the Remita platform on the official FUTA student portal.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng