A video of Actor Kunle Remi showing the high-heeled shoes his wife bought for their daughter is trending online

Kunle Remi jokingly called on people to come to his rescue, as he claimed he was scared

The Nollywood star's video has since stirred hilarious reactions from many Nigerians, including celebrities, as they shared diverse comments

Popular Nigerian actor Kunle Remi recently cried out to Nigerians for help following a video he shared showing the high-heeled shoes his wife, Tiwi, bought for their daughter, Wonder.

The new father, who claimed he was scared, shared a video of the heels his wife got for their daughter.

Kunle Remi cries out for help over the kind of shoes his wife bought for their daughter. Credit: kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Kunle questioned how he could explain to his daughter that he had no hand in the purchase.

“Guys, help me, I am scared!! Tiwi ordered heels for Wonder! How do I explain to Wonder that I have no hand in this? Sigh!!," he wrote in a caption of the video.

Recall that Kunle Remi and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in the United States early this year.

The actor, however, didn't confirm the news until March as he shared a video on his YouTube page detailing the pregnancy journey and the child’s birth.

Kunle Remi’s fun cry for help over daughter’s high-heel shoes. Credit: kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

In April, the actor and his wife celebrated their first Easter with their daughter, posting a photo of their baby lying on top of her Bible.

The video of Kunle Remi showing the high-heeled shoes his wife bought for their baby, Wonder, is below:

Reactions trail Kunle Remi's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments, as many netizens defended Kunle Remi's wife. Read the reactions below:

beoladcreations_official commented:

"Make Wonder Dey see wonderful things."

joynathan36 reacted:

"Baby koi koi the shoe is fine abeg."

damilolabanire commented:

"The heel went up the hill to the hillside to catch Hilary.... never has an heel been so hilarious Hill'nt it? Eel it."

haileys_treat6 said:

"No be small thing Cinderella no do pass this one I wish my mama start to teach me ontime I for no Dey disgrace myself like this."

general_wale01 wrote:

"No fear she wan dey shock wonder from baby ni.. Make she self fit represent her name well."

porchllyspyke commented:

"Awon latest baddies oni kokoshoes, Once a woman gave birth to her gender like dis ,Oya sope purr, U never see anything oo ,But sir ur wife really wife ,Which kind shoes be dis ,For lil princess, Cinderella shoe. ,I guess."

ejokeokpan commented:

"E reach to fear cos person never begin crawl sef and dem dey buy heels but on the bright side, she'll wear it and be carried around."

Kunle Remi queries daughter

Legit.ng reported that Kunle Remi shared how he had been coping with fatherhood.

In the clip, the actor was seen cradling his child as she made sounds of discomfort while keeping him awake. He queried his baby girl about what she wanted as he wondered why she wasn’t sleeping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng