Popular Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller planned a beautiful surprise for his longtime partner, Jarvis, at a beachside hotel in Accra, Ghana

A viral video showed Peller as he went down on one knee with a ring, causing visible shock and joy for his partner before she accepted his proposal and shared warm embraces to celebrate

Many fans of the popular social media couple have shared their congratulatory messages online while expressing excitement over this new phase of their relationship

Popular Nigerian TikTok creator and streamer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, has taken a bold step in his relationship with his longtime girlfriend and fellow TikToker, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, widely recognised as Jarvis or Jadrolita.

The content creator surprised Jarvis with a marriage proposal in Accra, Ghana, creating a scene that has captured attention online as the video went viral.

Peller surprises Jarvis with a romantic marriage proposal at a beach hotel in Accra, Ghana, and she joyfully accepts the ring in a viral video. Photo: peller089/ghhyper1/realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The romantic moment unfolded at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, where Peller arranged an elaborate setup by the seaside.

In the video, he went down on one knee and presented a ring to Jarvis. Her initial shock soon turned into joy as she accepted the proposal.

The pair sealed the moment with warm embraces and kisses before dancing together in celebration. They later drove off, leaving behind the magical scene that marked their new chapter.

The video has sparked reactions across social media, with fans pouring in congratulatory messages for the duo while others question the authenticity of the proposal, noting that this is not the first time they have done so.

Peller and Jarvis move from TikTok content creators to engaged couple after a heartfelt beach proposal in Accra, Ghana, captured in an emotional video. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis have built a strong following on TikTok through their engaging content and natural chemistry, making their relationship a point of interest for many.

This cross-border proposal in Ghana is seen as a significant milestone after years of being together, showing how their bond has grown from content collaboration into a life partnership.

Watch the viral video of Peller proposing to Jarvis in Ghana below:

Fans celebrate the Peller and Jarvis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed great joy and congratulated the creators on their new milestone.

@30billionrichierich:

"May this last forever no matter what ❤️🙌🙌🙌"

@colion870:

"How many times in a year u go purpose to her"

@ameyaw112:

"TikTok wedding loading 😍 ?congrats to them"

@Dorren06:

"Awwww now I am crying tears of joy. I just like people who are in love Congratulations to Peller and Jarvis. These kids are growing on me"

@italian_major_:

"Young and getting it...... I dey happy for them"

@kingdxb_realtor:

"This is not the first time he has proposed lol"

@kwesi_shaq:

"Wow this is beautiful "

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng