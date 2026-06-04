A short clip showing Mo Bimpe's emotional reaction to her triplets' first haircut has gone viral online

The Nollywood actress pleaded, as she appeared to be reluctant to her husband Lateef Adedimeji's decision

The video has also stirred reactions online as many shared their take on parental emotions and religious beliefs

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Adebimpe Oyebade, better known as Mo Bimpe, was recently at the centre of public discussion following her emotional reaction to her triplets' first haircut.

The video, which recently surfaced on social media, showed a man who appeared to be actor Lateef Adedimeji leaning over Bimpe, lying on a couch holding a baby, as he prepared to cut the infant's hair while the actress appeared reluctant.

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe was reluctant as her triplets had their first haircut. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

"Don't cut my baby's hair," Mo Bimpe could be heard pleading in the video. She, however, ended up handing the infant over.

According to Islam, cutting the newborn's first hair is Sunnah, part of the traditional Aqiqah ritual often done around seven days after birth.

Recall that Mo Bimpe was a Christian before she married Lateef, a Muslim, in 2021.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that it was a season of joy for Mo Bimpe as she continued to enjoy blessings after welcoming triplets with her husband, Lateef Adedimeji.

The actress announced a new endorsement deal with Johnvents Foods, sharing the news with fans through a promotional video on Instagram.

Mixed reactions trail Mo Bimpe's emotional response as her triplets get their hair trimmed. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

While unveiling the partnership, the actress reflected on her journey and how people once doubted her.

The video of Mo Bimpe's triplets preparing for their first haircut and their mother's emotional reaction is below:

What people said about Mo Bimpe's reaction

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read the comments below:

the_ajokeayeni commented:

"I can feel her pain bajeeeee."

gifted_cakesnconfectionery commented:

"I can relate too. Married to a Muslim too. But me i did the cutting myself o n it was after 8 days i summoned the courage to cut it."

iam___mamichulo reacted:

"But what is the reasons for cutting new born hair??? Because me I won’t cut mine ooo but I want to know if it’s an abomination stuff??"

missamusa commented:

"First haircut ke? As muslims, didn't they do that on the 8th day?"

steph_baby900 said:

"Is it not too early to cut their hairs."

_Pekulewa commented:

"The babies hair supposed to have been barb before naming them."

Oreofe__Femi wrote:

"She should have prepared herself for it, cause she knows it will definitely happen."

Mo Bimpe, Lateef banter over triplets' football allegiance

Legit.ng also reported that Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe stirred playful reactions following a humorous exchange about their newborn triplets and football club loyalty.

The actress declared that their three boys were already Arsenal fans after the Gunners defeated Burnley to win the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years on May 19.

Her husband, Lateef, responded with congratulations but insisted that the boys should decide their own football allegiance when they grow older.

Source: Legit.ng