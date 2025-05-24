In this part of the world, many have made it seem like it is a crime for men to show emotions, let alone cry

But things have changed, and we have seen men start to express themselves more, and if that means crying, then so be it

One of those we have seen cry more than once is music megastar Davido, and this article spotlights that side of the singer

In a society where men are often expected to conform to traditional masculine norms, Davido, one of Africa’s most renowned music stars, has been unapologetically himself.

The music crooner showcases his emotional side without hesitation. The 31-year-old singer has been open about his feelings and has shown his humanity through tears.

This article by Legit.ng explores three times Davido has publicly worn his heart on his sleeve.

1. Davido burst into tears at Asa Asika's wedding

Davido stole the show at his manager Asa Asika's traditional wedding on May 17, 2025, with a heartwarming performance as the best man. A video took the internet by storm, showcasing a more emotional side of the singer.

In the clip, Davido was seen breaking down in tears during a heartfelt speech, paying tribute to Asa's dedication and hard work as his manager of 14 years. The emotional speech highlighted the strong bond between the singer and Asa, with the singer speaking highly of his manager's unwavering support and constant push to excel in his music career.

He reflected on their shared experiences, praising Asa for believing in him even before he rose to fame. Overcome with emotion, Davido's words turned into tears, showcasing a rare vulnerable side him.

2. Davido cried during Chivido

Another vulnerable moment of Davido that online users witnessed was during his traditional wedding. The music sensation trended non-stop on social media because of his wedding to Chioma, which was held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Davido’s wedding was strictly by invitation, so only the crème de la crème were allowed. Top dignitaries were also in attendance, including Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife, and several state governors.

One of the highlights of the whole event was when Chioma served Davido palm wine, prompting him to shed tears like a baby. The moment went viral online, with netizens sharing their hot takes.

3. Davido 'leaked tape' saw him shed heavy tears

In April 2025, social media users woke up to a video of Davido begging and crying. This spread confusion online as many wondered what it was and how it got online. Apparently, an American lady who had been with Davido mistakenly posted it.

According to her, she was drunk and started to post photos from her gallery at random. She then selected one of Davido’s as well, which went viral in seconds.

The video showed Davido crying and begging while on his knees.

4. When OBO got diamonds inserted in his teeth

Diamonds can be all fun and games, until it’s time to encrust them on your teeth. Nigerian singer Davido has told us that he had to take his big boy pants off.

The singer was at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s birthday party when Daddy Freeze asked him about his teeth.

Davido noted that he cried like a baby while getting his teeth done. Freeze responded with surprise, adding that he had been considering getting his done too.

Wizkid Posts Davido’s ‘leaked tape’

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Wizkid sparked massive reactions on social media with his recent engagements with his fans.

Responding to a fan's request for a new song, Wizkid shared a video alleged to be Davido's leaked tape, which showed OBO on his knees begging.

The video has since gone viral as Wizkid told his fans to beg him for a new song the way Davido did in the leaked clip.

