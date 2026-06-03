Faithia Balogun has shared the touching final moment she had with late Yoruba actor Janmole before his sudden death

The actress revealed that the actor supported one of her projects just days before the tragic incident

Fans and colleagues have continued to mourn Janmole, whose death came years after he survived a serious road accident

The Yoruba movie industry is still reeling from the sudden death of actor and comedian Adesina Okiki Oshin, popularly known as Janmole.

Fresh tributes from colleagues have continued to reveal how deeply loved he was.

One of the latest came from veteran actress Faithia Balogun, who disclosed the final thing the late actor did for her before his tragic passing.

Faithia Balogun admits she never imagined that would be the last time they would speak to each other. Photos: Faithia Balogun/Adesina Okiki.

Source: Instagram

Janmole reportedly died in a fatal road accident in Oyo State on Monday, June 1, and was laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Tuesday, June 2.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress reflected on her last interaction with the late actor.

According to her, Janmole had attended a meet-and-greet event for her movie just days before his death.

Faithia admitted she never imagined that would be the last time they would speak to each other.

Sharing her grief, she wrote:

“Okikiola, You still did meet and greet for me on Saturday, I didn’t know that was the last time we were going to speak……. Allahu Akbar, Rest in peace.”

His death has left many in shock, especially because he had previously escaped death after surviving a serious road accident in 2022.

Reactions trail Faithia Balogun's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@adelerevictoria stated:

"You see this life, just do good, cause no one knows the day nor the hour he or she will die."

@aduke78239 noted:

"Jesus!! But he did Meet and Greet for Efunroye last Week 😢Ewoooo"

@shakirat_ade commented

"He did one film where he betrayed his wife when he heard war was coming..... May Almighty God forgive his shortcomings."

@saiyeedatt noted:

"So bcos the Oyo teachers and students they kidnapped did not do meet and greet for you, you refuse to talk about them on ya page.... èrò ire o"

@fannys_place stated:

"My neighbor went to her for business and came back looking normal, even played few hours later her body system change and was rush to the hospital but died on arrival. Still in shock and I could not sleep still 4 am"

@titoabike commented:

"Hhmmnn, Innalillah Waa Ina ilehi Rojihun. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaous and accept his return with ease"

Faithia Balogun says that the actor supported one of her projects just days before the tragic incident. Photo: Faithia Balogun.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year football deal.

Source: Legit.ng