Nigerian singer and former member of the Psquare duo Rudeboy reacted online after his twin brother addressed the issue of fake YouTube views

Legit.ng reports that the twin brothers Rudeboy and Mr P released new singles, Billio$ and ODO, simultaneously

Following that, Mr P came online to claim that he was being trolled for views due to the fact that he has lower attention on his video

Nigerian singer and former member of the Psquare duo, Rudeboy (born Paul Okoye), is celebrating his wins amid brother Mr P’s backlash.

This came after Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, fired back at critics who tried to downplay the success of his latest single, ODO, based on its YouTube views.

Rudeboy reacts after Mr P talked about YouTube views. Credit: @iamkingrudy, @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reports that the twin brothers released new singles simultaneously recently and have been promoting in different ways.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mr P addressed some trolls who stormed his page, mocking his YouTube stats and comparing them to other artists.

He, however, made it clear that he is not in any competition with anyone and values authentic support over inflated numbers.

The singer ended his message by thanking fans and reminding them that ODO is climbing steadily.

“We’re getting there. Thanks so much. ODO,” he concluded.

Following that, Rudeboy, whose new single is Billio$, took to his Instagram story to announce that he has gathered N 2million views on YouTube in 5 days,

See his post below:

Rudeboy celebrates as his new song Billio hits 2 million views. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rudeboy gave fans a peek into his happy home as he publicly celebrated his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, on Instagram.

In a video shared on his page, Ivy is seen dancing playfully to his latest hit single, Billions, wearing her husband’s clothes. The light-hearted clip, paired with another scene showing Rudeboy in the studio, melted the hearts of fans.

Rudeboy and Ivy tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed their first child together in 2024. The couple, who have been flaunting their love publicly, continue to win admiration from fans across the country.

Just days before, Ivy had also celebrated her mum’s birthday in style.

She posted stunning photos of her mother slaying in a blonde wig, adire boubou, and even a trendy red top and jeans combo. Her caption showed deep affection, as she expressed shock at her mum’s age and declared her love.

Rudeboy accuses brother of music theft

Legit.ng reported in 2024 that Rudeboy accused his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, of stealing his yet-to-be-released song. Peter had announced a new song titled Winning and how it would be on all streaming platforms.

Peter’s twin brother, Paul Okoye, soon noticed the post and took to his own Instagram page to make ownership claims. Rudeboy shared the same music on his page and said that he wrote and sang the song, which was produced by the same producer.

He wrote:

“Song title : WINNING Written and sang by RUDEBOY Produced by same producer . NOW HOW COME ? NOW AM I SUPPOSE TO RELEASE ANOTHER VERSION? Mr Producer your case na for another day."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng