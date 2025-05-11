The EFCC has clamped down on naira mutilation by going after people being caught in the act

A number of Nigerian celebrities have been tackled by the anti-graft agency for spraying naira or foreign currencies at parties

Legit.ng has gathered a list of some Nigerian celebrities who got invited or arrested by the EFCC for spraying money

In the past, spraying money at Nigerian parties was the norm and a thing of joy. However, it has become the cause of sorrow for some people, particularly those arrested because of it.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has continued to clamp down on what they term ‘naira abuse’ by apprehending people who are spotted spraying or stepping on the naira, among other things. The anti-graft agency’s focus seems to be solely on celebrities, with a large number of them getting arrested or invited for questioning over the matter.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some Nigerian celebrities who have landed in trouble with the EFCC for spraying money.

1. Bobrisky gets arrested:

One Nigerian celebrity who seemed to kickstart the movement of celebrities getting arrested for naira abuse is popular crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky. It all started when Bob attended a movie premiere where he was voted the Best Dressed Female Celebrity. Footage from the event went viral and it showed Bob casually dancing while stepping on some naira notes and also spraying money. Shortly after, he was arrested and charged to court where he pleaded guilty. Bob was then sentenced to prison. This move started a whole situation with online critic, VeryDarkMan, that led to the crossdresser fleeing the country.

2. Cubana Chiefpriest charged to court for naira abuse:

Another Nigerian socialite who got into trouble for spraying money is Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest. In 2024, he pleaded not guilty after being charged to court for mutilation of the naira. The self-styled celebrity barman eventually reached a settlement and became an advocate for anti-naira abuse. His charges were reportedly dropped.

3. Iyabo Ojo gets invited by EFCC:

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was invited by the EFCC following her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s grand JP2025 wedding. In a public statement, the movie star explained that she was questioned about the spraying that took place at the party and she was told that even spraying of dollars was prohibited. According to Iyabo Ojo, she was allowed to leave that same day but her lawyer, O.I Salami stood in for her. The actress then warned her fans and colleagues about the dangers of spraying money at events.

4. E Money taken to Abuja for questioning:

Another Nigerian celebrity who got on EFCC’s radar for spraying money is Emeka Okonkwo aka E Money. The socialite was arrested from his home in Lagos on April 28, 2025, and taken to Abuja for questioning. He was apprehended for spraying foreign currencies at an event and accused of abusing the naira. Shortly after his release, E Money went online to warn other Nigerians.

5. Terry Apala remanded by court over naira mutilation:

Nigerian singer Terry Alexander Ejeh aka Terry Apala is another celebrity who was unfortunate to land in the EFCC’s net for naira mutilation. Shortly after the singer, through his team, warned controversial critic VeryDarkMan to take down a post he made about his trouble with the EFCC, more details emerged online stating that Terry Apala was remanded by the court over naira mutilation. The music star’s mugshot also went viral.

6. Comedian AY Makun invited by EFCC:

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, AY Makun, was also invited for questioning by the EFCC. In a statement posted online, the socialite disclosed that he was invited by the EFCC on Monday, May 5, regarding an incident involving the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies, an act that has been classified as an offence related to naira abuse.

