Popular Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has confirmed that her relationship with baby daddy AMG Armani has ended after an emotional video

She addressed public speculation, responded to critics, and shared a heartfelt message about healing, growth, and choosing herself

While she confirmed the breakup, Asantewaa did not reveal what led to the split, leaving fans eager to know more

Ghanaian TikTok star and content creator Asantewaa, born Martina Dwamena, has confirmed the end of her relationship with boyfriend and baby daddy AMG Armani.

The announcement follows a viral emotional video she shared on Instagram on Monday, July 13, 2026, which sparked widespread reactions online.

TikToker Asantewaa confirms split after emotional crying video goes viral. Credit: @asantewaaa

Source: Instagram

In the tearful post, Asantewaa reflected on her journey, writing:

"I've cried, I've healed, I've grown. A failed marriage and a failed relationship are chapters. It's not my whole story. My greatest blessing? My two children. My greatest strength."

The video quickly gained traction, drawing both sympathy and scepticism. While many fans offered support, others accused her of chasing clout.

Addressing the criticism in a follow-up post, she fired back:

"Ow, I just want attention? Lol, then after the attention, what's next? I really don't care what whoever thinks of me and my actions. That's up to you. I won't pretend as if all is well and die in silence."

She also expressed gratitude to those who stood by her during her recovery, mentioning friends and loved ones including Fella, Deuces, Cookie, Hagar's mother, Dehair Diary, Danita's mother, and her loyal followers.

"Thank you to everyone who was helping me recover and heal silently," she added.

Any lingering doubts were cleared when Asantewaa confirmed the breakup directly during a TikTok Live session. She later reiterated the news alongside Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd, making it clear she had chosen peace and self-priority.

Though she did not reveal the reasons behind the split, she emphasised her resolve: "I have chosen myself and I won’t let outside opinions shape how I live."

The Instagram post that confirmed Asantewaa’s relationship breakup can be viewed below:

Fans react to Asantewaa's breakup with AMG Armani

The outpouring of support from fans has been significant, with many encouraging the mother of two to stay strong.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@maameafia_brago wrote:

"Sending hugs to all those fighting silent battles, including myself. It is well"

@diamondowusuwaa said:

"This will pass, hunnie, it's one of the phases God will fight the battles, amen🙏🙏"

@meymenhz commented:

"I wish her well 👋👋👋"

@joycelyn.yeboah.9216 added:

"God is in control, Asantewaa. Please take good care of your children 🙏🙏❤"

Asantewaa confirms she and AMG Armani have gone their separate ways. Credit: @asantewaaa

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo speaks out amid her marriage crisis rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo spoke out amid swirling rumours about her marriage to young actor Bobby Maris, confirming that the union has ended after eight years.

In a series of emotional posts on her Instagram story, Ogbodo revealed she was “tired of the Princess” who married her.

She stressed that she had sacrificed nearly a decade of her life to the relationship

Source: Legit.ng