Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has disclosed that she was invited by the EFCC over her daughter, Priscy’s wedding

The movie star took to her Instagram page to issue a statement as she explained what transpired when she went to their office

Netizens reacted as Iyabo Ojo shared her experience, and several of them dropped their hot takes online

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and Juma Jux’s wedding.

Recall that on April 17 and April 19, 2025, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter got married to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux at lavish ceremonies that took place in Lagos.

The events saw lavish displays of wealth from guests who sprayed bundles of Nigerian and foreign currencies on the couple and the bride’s mum, Iyabo Ojo.

Nigerians react as EFCC invites Iyabo Ojo for questioning over JP2025 wedding.

Following reports that Iyabo Ojo was apprehended by the EFCC, the movie star took to her Instagram page to issue a statement explaining what happened.

According to the Labake Olododo star, she received an invitation letter from the EFCC while she was in the UK and upon her return, she honoured the invitation on May 5, 2025.

Iyabo Ojo stated that she was questioned about her job, her bio data, her businessess and more. The actress also said they asked her about the spraying that happened at her daughter, Priscy’s wedding and also showed her videos taken during the occassion.

Priscy’s said she was asked if she knew spraying of money was illegal, and she responded that she believed naira mutilation was the illegal act. She was then cautioned about how spraying naira and dollar is illegal.

The actress wrote in part:

“The EFCC officials clarified that spraying money, including on people's bodies, is prohibited. I was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including Dollars, is also not allowed.

After questioning, I was allowed to leave the same day, but my personal lawyer, O.I. Salami stood in for me as I may be called upon again.

Given this experience, I strongly advise against spraying any currency in Nigeria to avoid issues with the EFCC.

Perhaps it's time to reconsider this long-standing tradition. Let's prioritize caution and avoid any potential problems.”

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo reveals she was invited by EFCC

Iyabo Ojo’s experience with the EFCC over her daughter and Juma Jux’s JP2025 wedding drew the attention of many netizens. Some of them shared their thoughts on the matter:

Nigerians react as EFCC invites Iyabo Ojo over spraying at JP2025 wedding.

Helenogbonna1 said:

“Spraying any other currency including dollars euro and pounds are prohibited 😞 nawaoo. They left the killing and economic hardship problems in the country to talk about frivolity..... it's well.”

Estheromotolaola said:

“Dem craze ni... Dollar na our currency abi. Talking about naira, well... they are right.”

Showemimo_alimat_pretty_ wrote:

“Nawa ooo.”

Zeezaina_ said:

“If u no spray money for my wedding, u no go chop walahi.”

Henri_buchi said:

“See person wey get sense as she addressed issues. If na my people na, them go say EFCC dey target them up and down because they are rich.”

Joymark01 wrote:

“Make EFCC kuku ban party 🎉 nah 😂😂😂 dis pple sef.”

Kokoletjenny said:

“Of allllllllllll the problem Nigeria is facing this is the exactly one they choose to take serious 😑.”

Iamtherealallegedly said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this country is finished,when the youths are not united and ready...chai Wetin even concern them with dollar? Chia.”

Big_bimbz_of_lagos wrote:

“Why can’t Efcc first do something about people selling mint at parties…Abi instead of selling mints, we should embrace printing wedding money props and take the transfer…It’s all just to avoid Efcc wahala ooo ✌️✌️.”

Gloryaderonke9 said:

“Efcc must go at this point ,they should go and focus on politicians looting government money first.”

EFCC arrests E Money for naira abuse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, was arrested by operatives of the EFCC.

In the late hours of Monday, April 28, 2025, E-Money was arrested in his home in Omole, Lagos, after he allegedly abused the naira.

According to reports from Punch, sources within the EFCC disclosed that E-Money, who is the younger brother of Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee, was arrested for allegedly praying US dollars, an act said to go against the Foreign Exchange Act.

