New reports about online activist Verydarkman surfaced on the internet, claiming he was about to run away from the country

Legit.ng earlier reported that the critic’s arch enemy Deeone alleged that he will be attending court on Monday, May 12, amid case with EFCC

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu made a video announcing alleged plans VDM and friends were currently working on

Nigerian activist Mertins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman has been accused of trying to run away from the country amid his ongoing case with the EFCC.

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu made the claims in a recent video on social media as he alleged that the TikToker is trying to leave the country secretly.

The movie star alleged that friends of the activist are working on ways for him to sneak out of Nigeria and go to Ghana.

Uche Maduagwu called on immigration and the EFCC to be vigilant and prevent the outspoken young man from succeeding in his alleged plans.

In a previous report, former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has reacted to the release of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM).

In the recording, Deeone stated that Ratels should not put the activist in trouble again. He further remarked that if they ignored his warning, VDM would face a similar issue again.

The comedian disclosed that VDM would still go to court to answer the financial crime allegations levelled against him by the EFCC, adding that the activist should be prepared for the trial.

Recall that VDM and Deeone are not on good terms. The comedian has been taunting him at every opportunity, and he previously called out Ratels and the activist after losing his TikTok account.

Nigerians react to Verydarkman’s crisis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

trends4her_ said:

"Like seriously is this guy ok?….its sad to see a full grown man acting this way 😢😢😢."

lauranorue said:

"Una go think say this thing na play until this boy begin pursue people for market."

shallzs said:

"I’ve never been more disgusted with a human being before."

official_princessbella1 said:

"Welcome to Nigeria 🇳🇬 drama. Would you like Beer 🍺 and Chichin? 🤷‍♀️🤣🤣🤣."

officialfrazini menaioned:

"Even na you be breadwinner for your family. They suppose still lock you for cage..Coz you Dey embarrassed."

zolex811 said:

"But in a mad man talk.. there's truth in it. See, VDM was not giving his car, phone. And the lawyer is still not telling us confirmed conditions they realised him. He was handed over to his lawyers by the intervention of a musician. The promise that he will not grant interview or speak to the press pending the case."

iquolizer_ wrote:

"But why mad people d quick get attention and free posting?? 😂"

kamandyempire said:

"Can't this guy talk Normal, without being a nuisance ?"

'VDM’s phone, car still with EFCC' - Adeyanju

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeyanu said, despite everything that has happened, he still admires the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

Adeyanju said there was no condition for VDM’s bail, adding that his client's phone and car were seized by the EFCC.

